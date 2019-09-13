Antonio Brown Addresses Detractors In Instagram Video, Asks For ‘Love, Dedication And Focus’

In the days since New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown was accused by his former trainer of sexual assault and rape, the controversial NFL superstar has chosen to remain silent to the media. He did, however, take to Instagram on Thursday night, sharing a live video where he commented on the adversity he has faced in recent weeks.

As reported by USA Today, Brown took the live video while he was at teammate Tom Brady’s TB12 Performance and Recovery Center with the star quarterback’s business partner and body coach, Alex Guerrero. The publication also noted that it obtained an audio recording taken from Brown’s video and was able to transcribe the clip in full.

“The work don’t stop. No matter what they say, no matter what they hate, somebody’s still gotta work. Call God. In a time of crisis, all I ask is love, dedication and focus. Stay focused. The devil is going to try to bring you down when you get closer to your goals. The key is, don’t let him.”

In addition, Brown commented about the world’s basketball and soccer players, saying that these athletes “get love and embrace.” He added that the United States might need to have its own national football team so that he and his fellow NFL stars can be loved by sports fans around the world instead of getting “hate.”

From NFL Now: The #Patriots are practicing as if WR Antonio Brown is going to play on Sunday, and unless the NFL steps in, he just may. pic.twitter.com/Gpat05F8hA — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 12, 2019

As reported by The Inquisitr, Brown was sued on Tuesday by a woman named Britney Taylor, who claimed in her lawsuit that she worked as the wide receiver’s personal trainer and first met him while they were both studying at Central Michigan University. She accused Brown of sexually assaulting and raping her on three separate occasions, with the first incident supposedly taking place in 2017, back when he was still playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In the days and weeks prior to the lawsuit, Brown was making headlines for completely different reasons, as his relationship with the Oakland Raiders began to deteriorate, mere months after he was traded from the Steelers early in the 2019 NFL offseason. According to The Inquisitr, the drama between Brown and the Raiders — which was allegedly highlighted by a heated altercation with general manager Mike Mayock — came to a head on Saturday when Brown took to Instagram and asked the team to release him, a request that was granted just hours later.

Despite the ongoing controversy regarding the allegations against Brown and the fact that the NFL has launched an investigation into the matter, the 31-year-old receiver is expected to make his debut for the Patriots during their Week 2 game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, per CBS Sports. It was noted, however, that the NFL might also make a “last-second” decision to place him on the commissioner’s exempt list — effectively barring him from playing until the probe is completed — ahead of Sunday’s game.