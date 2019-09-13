UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Barely Contained In Unzipped Animal Print Suit

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste thrilled her 3.2 million followers on Instagram with a sexy picture of herself enjoying the last few days of summer and modeling a swimsuit from Fashion Nova. By night, she walks the octagon during UFC fights, and by day, she is an entrepreneur, model, singer, and TV host

Celeste showed off her bikini tan lines in the daring, high-cut, black-and-white animal print one-piece swimsuit. The suit tied at her shoulders, and she held into the zipper with one hand and held it unzipped to her navel. The material barely covered her ample chest. The legs came up to her waist, emphasizing the model’s voluptuous curves.

Warm, peachy eyeshadow, nude glossy lips, and highlighted cheekbones highlighted the UFC girl’s features. Her highlighted hair fell in waves around her shoulders. Big hoop earrings, a silver and a gold bracelet, and black sunglasses completed the sexy, end-of-summer look. A heart-shaped tattoo was visible on the co-founder of the Girlfriend Box’s wrist.

In the caption, Celeste pointed out that she had confidence instead of cockiness. More than 42,000 of her followers pressed the “like” button on the sensual share, and several hundreds dropped a comment to praise the model’s hot shot.

“Wonder if they have my size,” joked Boo! A Madea Halloween actor Mario Rodriguez Jr., who added a laughing in tears emoji.

Some of Celeste’s female fans found inspiration in the singer’s post.

“Body goals,” enthused one follower.

“Those tan lines though… sooo fire,” another noted.

“Love the swimsuit,” a fan agreed.

Several people agreed with the UFC girl’s caption about being confident.

“The most confident!!!” agreed a fan.

“Baby, it’s all about having the right attitude at the right time. Looking sweet,” another fan said.

“True beauty is within, but sometimes you got to let it out with @fashionnova,” enthused yet another.

In her Instagram story, Celeste posted some clips of herself getting glammed up with Jocelyn Johnson before a quick interview. The model had impeccable makeup and hair as she showed off in her black satin robe. Later she lamented not having a day off in a video of Johnson applying eyeliner painstakingly around Celeste’s big brown eyes.

Recently, The Inquisitr reported that the model spent some time aboard a yacht where she sunned her buns in a ruffled purple bikini. Perhaps that day did not count as a day off since she clearly did some modeling during her time on the boat.