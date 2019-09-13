Miley Cyrus’ See-Through Shirt Is NSFW In ‘Don’t Call Me Angel’ Video

Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, and Lana Del Rey have finally unleashed the video for “Don’t Call Me Angel” unto the world. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Miley’s final teaser for the video featured the singer wearing an all-black ensemble, complete with dark angel wings. However, she spends most of the video rocking a very revealing white tank top.

When Miley Cyrus made the announcement that “Don’t Call Me Angel” was out, she chose to share a NSFW clip from the song’s music video on her Instagram page. In one scene, she’s soaking wet, and her nipples are visible through her see-through top. Her shirt is grimy and stained, and she has numerous gold chains around her neck. One of them is adorned with a “G.O.A.T.” medallion.

While many fans responded to Miley’s Instagram post by expressing their excitement about the song, others were distracted by the singer’s wardrobe choice.

“I lost my bra!” one of her followers quipped. “Can someone help me find my bra?”

“You’re nippin and I love it,” another wrote.

In the full-length video, Miley Cyrus spends most of her time in a boxing ring. She torments a bloody, battered guy who is tied up on a chair, warning him not to call her angel when she’s “a mess” or when she’s “undressed.” She gives him a mini-lap dance, but she also beats him up a bit more by biting his ear and roughly grabbing his hair.

Ariana Grande, who co-executive produced the song, does most of the singing. In her solo scenes, she rocks a pristine white angel costume that consists of a sparkly mini dress with a bustier bodice, thigh-high white boots, and wings that are much smaller than those that you see on the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway.

Lana Del Rey rocks a black bodysuit while showing off her knife-throwing skills, and she also appears in a few much steamier scenes wearing a tiny red robe. She runs her hands over her body and sings about how she “fell from heaven” and is now “living like a devil.” All three women sport gold tattoos featuring the Charlie’s Angels logo.

When the trio of sexy songstresses join each other for a sumptuous feast that includes plump grapes and bottles of wine, they’re all wearing black. Lana and Miley sample a few of the juicy fruits, and the latter also decides to get a taste of Ariana by licking her face. Unfortunately, the girls are forced to leave the loaded table when Charlie’s Angels actress Elizabeth Banks shows up and tells them that they have to go to work. However, they make sure to grab a bottle of wine before they go.

You can check out the full music video for “Don’t Call Me Angel” on YouTube. According to Rolling Stone, the full Charlie’s Angels soundtrack will be released on November 1.