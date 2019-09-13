Kelly Ripa Shares Throwback Snap Of Husband Mark Consuelos, Calls Him ‘Corsica Daddy’

Morning show queen Kelly Ripa’s 2.5 million Instagram followers love whenever she shares a post featuring one of her family members, from her stunning daughter, Lola Consuelos, to her sons, Joaquin or Michael Consuelos. However, every now and then, Ripa shares a snap of her sexy husband, Mark Consuelos, and fans lose their minds.

In her latest Instagram post, Ripa shared a throwback snap from when she and Consuelos were in Corsica, Italy. In the shot, Consuelos rocked a simple black V-neck T-shirt and black sunglasses. A stone wall, greenery, and a small house were visible in the scenic background behind him, and the sun appeared to be setting in the breathtaking shot. Consuelos looked striking in the throwback, and Ripa included a hilarious caption that had fans laughing.

The photo quickly received over 31,000 likes within just three hours, and several celebrities even weighed in with their thoughts in the comments section.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna simply commented “ZADDY,” with a series of flame emoji.

“Daddy is hunky. Lucky Kelly!!!” another fan said.

Plenty of fans commented on their relationship as well, sharing their thoughts about what an incredible couple the duo make.

“You two have been one of my fave couples ever since first seeing you on All My Children,” one fan said.

“All I see is biceps,” another fan said.

Ripa’s followers loved the sizzling snap of her husband, and couldn’t get enough of the couple who have been together for decades now.

The morning show host is no stranger to sharing adorable throwback shots either. While the particular photo from Corsica is a relatively recent throwback, she stunned fans a few weeks ago with an adorable shot from when the two of them were much younger with a newborn baby.

On August 22, as The Inquisitr reported, Ripa shared a touching photo from nearly 20 years ago in which she and Consuelos were gazing down at their newborn daughter. Ripa was in a simple blue T-shirt and looked absolutely radiant with a short bob, and Consuelos wore a black suit and tie. The duo stared at their baby girl, Lola Consuelos, and absolutely glowed in the adorable snap.

Her followers could barely handle the emotion in the picture, which Ripa shared in honor of Lola starting college.

Ripa shares tidbits about her family from time to time on Live! With Kelly and Ryan, but fans always love when snaps of her family make their way onto her Instagram page as well.