Britney Spears Flaunts Curves In Bikini And Heels, Struts Her Stuff In Sexy Video

Britney Spears is currently on vacation in Maui, and she’s indulging in one of her new favorite Instagram activities — sharing sexy videos of herself strutting her stuff in skimpy outfits.

Spears has taken to showing off her incredible curves in scandalous videos for her 22.7 million Instagram followers, usually set to some type of music. Earlier today, as The Inquisitr reported, the pop star shared a video of herself strutting her stuff down a hallway in an orange bodycon dress with a hat atop her newly brunette locks. That particular video racked up over 1 million views within just seven hours.

Apparently, Spears loved the hallway and song so much that she decided to share a second video. In the second video she posted, she was strutting her stuff down the exact same hallway, with the video set to the exact same song. She even accessorized with the exact same hat.

The only thing that changed was her outfit. Instead of an orange bodycon dress and white flowy dress, Spears rocked a bikini and sexy dress with a scandalous neckline.

The bikini she rocked had simple black bottoms that hung low on her hips and flaunted her toned stomach. The red bikini top likewise flaunted her curves to perfection.

She followed up the bikini with a bodycon dress that had a plunging neckline that showed off her assets even more.

According to her caption, the pop icon is having a blast on vacation in sunny Maui, Hawaii. The video received over 33,000 views in the first 15 minutes alone as fans flocked to the video of Spears flaunting her insane body.

Her fans filled the comments section with their thoughts and praise for the pop star.

“Brunette Britney doesn’t play,” one fan commented.

“I just wanna walk backwards and record britney spears for a living,” another fan said.

One follower simply exclaimed “YAAAS QUEEN.”

“Queen of my heart,” another fan said.

While many celebrities share their video content in Instagram Stories, Spears has taken to sharing videos in her regular Instagram posts to keep her fans updated.

In addition to her fashion show clips where she showcases her incredible physique in a variety of outfits, Spears has taken to sharing videos of herself sculpting her body during her workouts at the gym. She recently shared a quick video where she got her sweat on, and fans loved seeing that side of the star.

“We stan a motivating queen,” one fan commented on a post from seven days ago that received 2.6 million views.