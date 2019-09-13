‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Brady Battles Temptation, Xander & Sarah Share A Moment

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, September 13 reveal that there will be plenty of exciting scenes for fans to watch as the week comes to an end in Salem.

Soap Hub reports that Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) will struggle with temptation. As many fans know, Brady is a recovering alcohol and drug user. The character has relapsed and had many slips throughout the years, but he’s always managed to pick himself up and dust himself off.

On Friday, Brady will feel the urge to revert back to his old habits and possibly pick up a drink or do one of his favorite drugs. The temptation will be great for the fan favorite character, however it may not be as great as what Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) is offering him.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Brady and Kristen came face-to-face for the first time since she was released from jail, and the DiMera heiress laid it on thick when trying to seduce the man of her dreams in hopes that he would return to her hotel room with him.

Brady was strong enough to say no this time around, but he may realize that he’ll be looking for something else to feed his desire while trying to stay away from Kristen.

In the latest #DAYS, Kristen drops a bombshell on Brady!https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/2mXS2IebEH — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) August 27, 2019

Meanwhile, Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) will be ready to become a shoulder for Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) to cry on. Sarah was recently dumped by Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) as he left her to be with the love of his life, Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker).

However, Sarah is hiding a big secret from Eric, and Xander knows exactly what it is. On Friday, he’ll reveal to his crush that he knows she’s pregnant with Eric’s child. However, Sarah will not want to tell Eric about the pregnancy, and Xander will seemingly become the one person she’ll be able to talk to about her problems.

In the latest #DAYS, Sarah struggles with whether or not to tell Eric she's pregnant.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/GcpTzFvraj — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) September 10, 2019

Loading...

Elsewhere in Salem, Vivian Alamain (Robin Stasser) will sneak into Kate Roberts’ (Lauren Koslow) hospital room in hopes of finishing the job she couldn’t carry out earlier. Viv will try to kill Kate yet again, but it seems that she won’t be successful the second time around either.

Finally, Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) will seek out Vivian and ask her to speak to her son, Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash), on her behalf. Perhaps she wants a job at DiMera Enterprises, or maybe something much more complex.

Fans can see all of the drama unravel as Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.