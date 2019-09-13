Carrie Underwood Gushes Over Her Husband In Rare Snap Of Him & Son Isaiah

Carrie Underwood is the definition of a working mother, and the singer won’t let fans forget that her family comes first, even when she’s on tour.

On Thursday night, Carrie took to her Instagram story to share a rare photograph of her husband, Mike Fisher, with their son, Isaiah Michael.

In the sweet photo the duo lay on a blanket together in a lawn full of luscious green grass. Little Isaiah snuggles in close to his hockey player dad as the father and son soak up the sun on the gorgeous day.

Mike wore a pair of black athletic shorts and a gray graphic short-sleeved t-shirt. Meanwhile the little boy wore a yellow and blue shorts and t-shirt set. Fisher lays on his back wearing a black and gray baseball cap while Isaiah rests his head on top of his father’s arm during the precious encounter.

Of course, Carrie loved the special moment and seemingly couldn’t pass up the opportunity to pull out her phone and snap a photo of the moment before it passed by.

In the caption of the snap she writes, “Dad’s back on tour,” and added some floating heart emoji as well as an emoji of a squirrel playing in a pile of red and orange leaves.

According to Taste of Country, Carrie Underwood opened about her children, which also includes 7-month-old son Jacob, and the experience of having multiple miscarriages during an interview with The Today Show back in May.

“If there’s anything the past couple of years have taught me [it’s] that you don’t know what’s gonna happen next. And there’s no way you can plan for everything or make everything be the way you want it. So it’s been good for me to just kind of be present, and live in the moment and stop trying so hard to plan out the entire rest of my life,” Underwood stated, adding that women have come up to her and told her that it’s nice to know other people can understand their pain after she spoke out about her losses.

As for having more kids, Carrie Underwood says it could happen in the future, admitting that it has been a “difficult road” to have her two children, but that she’s been trying to live in the moment and get away from her planning past as of late, which could persuade her to try again sometime later on, and fans are certainly wishing her all the best.