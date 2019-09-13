Joe Biden Appears To Forget He’s No Longer The Vice President Of The United States During Debate

During his performance at Thursday’s Democratic presidential debate, Joe Biden continued his long history of gaffes and suggested that he was still in the White House after being pressed about his role in deportations under Barack Obama’s administration.

“The president did the best thing that was able to be done at the time,” he said.

“How about you?” Jorge Ramos asked.

“I’m the Vice President of the United States,” Biden responded.

It wasn’t Biden’s only gaffe of the night. Per USA Today, the former Vice President also referred to fellow presidential candidate Bernie Sanders as “president.”

“If you notice, nobody’s yet said how much it’s going to cost the taxpayer,” Biden said when addressing the estimated reduced costs of Medicare for All plans. “I hear this, large savings, the president thinks – my friend from Vermont thinks that the employer is going to give you back if you negotiate.”

Elsewhere in the debate, presidential candidate and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro attacked Biden for his age. Per The Washington Post, Castro sparred with Biden after claiming that his health care plan would not require Americans to buy in while the former vice president’s plan would. In response, Biden said that Americans would not have to buy in under his plan, which prompted Castro’s question.

“Are you forgetting what you said two minutes ago? ”

According to strategist Rebecca Katz, the acceleration of Biden’s age has been alarming for some.

“Voters are going into events with him expecting ‘Uncle Joe,’ but they come out having seen ‘Grandpa Joe,'” she said.

Per The Inquisitr, a recent report suggests that the federal poverty rate would decline by 20 percent if Medicare for All were implemented in place of private insurance. The report claims that one in five dollars that are spent via federal poverty guidelines end up funneled into out-of-pocket medical expenses – such as coinsurance, copays, and self-paying for medical care – which equals approximately 22 percent of a person’s income.

Although many Democratic presidential candidates support Medicare for All, others, such as Biden, favor maintaining private insurance for Americans that want to keep their current plans.

RealClearPolitics reports that Biden is still the frontrunner by a large margin with 26.8 percent average polling support. Bernie Sanders is in second with 17.4 percent support, and Elizabeth Warren is in third with 16.8 percent. In fourth is Kamala Harris with 6.5 percent support, in fifth is Pete Buttigieg with 4.8 percent, and sixth is Andrew Yang with 3 percent.