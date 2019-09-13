El Paso Shooting ‘Hero’ Chris Grant’s Story Debunked By Surveillance Footage

Once credited for his heroic actions during the El Paso shooting, Chris Grant is now being blasted on Twitter as a liar.

Chris Grant made national headlines after sharing his account of what happened during the El Paso shooting of 2019.

As The Inquisitr has previously reported, the El Paso shooting took place during the morning hours of August 3rd. A gunman opened fire at a Walmart killing 22 people and injuring an additional 24.

Grant, 50, was one of the injury victims.

Speaking to reporters from several media outlets, Chris claimed he launched several soda bottles at the accused shooter, Patrick Crusuis. He was attempting to distract him as opposed to fleeing to safety.

Grant’s account of what happened during the shooting was even was even shared with a national audience by CNN host Chris Cuomo.

“To deter him, I started just chucking bottles. I just started throwing bottles, random bottles at him. And I’m not a baseball player, so one went this way, one went that way. And then one went right towards him and then that’s when he saw me… When I got hit, it was like somebody put a hand grenade in my back and pulled the pin.”

Speaking to ABC News, El Paso police are now saying video surveillance has debunked Grant’s account of what happened.

“[His actions] were basically human instincts, survival instincts but they were not heroic or as he described,” police spokesman Enrique Carrillo revealed.

Speaking to The Washington Examiner, Carrillo added that none of the media outlets bothered to reach out to the El Paso police department to confirm Grant’s story.

“They would have been informed, as I am telling you now, that our detectives reviewed hours of video and his actions did not match his account … His statements were inconsistent with what was revealed on video.”

Unfortunately, Enrique Carrillo did deny requests for additional details on what actions Grant did take or if he had any interaction with Crusius at all.

Grant was slated to be honored at the White House by President Donald Trump on Monday for his act of heroism. He, however, did not make it to the ceremony as he was arrested by the Secret Service because of an outstanding criminal warrant.

Members of his family did attend the ceremony in his absence. His 82-year-old mother, Minnie, accepted the certificate.

According to The Washington Examiner, Texas court documents reveal the former El Paso shooting hero has a criminal history which includes evading arrest and theft. In March, he received an eight month sentence for stealing a car. He was also sentenced to 18 days behind bars for stealing televisions in 2016. The same year he plead guilty in Collins County to evading arrest.

As news of his arrest, criminal history, and dishonesty broke, many have taken to Twitter to express their disdain for his lies.

The reputed El Paso hero, Chris Grant, was arrested at the White House because it turns out he was lying about distracting the shooter. The White House than gave Grant "The Donald Trump Award" for best liar of the month. — Alex Kaseberg (@AlexKaseberg) September 12, 2019

Loading...

Some Twitter users even criticized the POTUS for honoring Grant for his heroism after news broke that the heroic act never really happened.

Now we know Chris Grant is a liar, his story a total fraud plus he's a convict who had an active warrant on him. What we have here are two convicts & frauds (both losers) in the same photo, imagine that… pic.twitter.com/wxjpKgPBRx — Bryant Hardee (@BryantHardee) September 13, 2019

Some struggled to understand why Grant would give a false account of what happened knowing Walmart has security cameras.

While his story has been debunked, Chris Grant did suffer two serious gun shot wounds during the shooting.