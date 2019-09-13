Sofia Vergara’s Thong Bikini Throwback Sends Instagram Into A Meltdown

Sofia Vergara was hot back in the 1990’s and the same can be said today. The Modern Family star is proving that she was a total beach babe in a set of throwback bikini photos that sent Instagram in to a frenzy.

In the photos, Sofia is seen wearing a light blue thong bikini as she soaks up some sun on the beach. The actress revealed that the pictures were taken sometime in the 1990’s, and that she was in Miami Beach, Florida when they were snapped.

In the first photo, Vergara sports the tiny two-piece as she stands next to a friend and looks at someone off camera with a sexy smile on her face. Sofia held a pair of dark sunglasses in her hand and her had long, light-brown hair parted down the center and style in straight strands the fell down her back.

Sofia’s ample cleavage, tiny waist, impressive abs, toned arms, and lean legs are all on display in the photograph, which was sure to get pulses racing on social media.

In the second snapshot, the actress sits on a beach towel and suns herself as she brings her knees up to her chest and looks at the camera. Her hair fell around her shoulder and her curvy backside stole the show. Sofia appears to wear a no makeup look in the pictures, but sports a very deep tan.

Of course, Sofia’s fans flocked to the comment section to gush over how gorgeous the actress looked in the rare throwback photos.

“If only we all aged like you we would not be terrified of getting old!” one fan told Sofia in their comment.

“Last Thursday?” another social media user joked about Vergara still looking just as youthful today as she did back then.

However, looking as good as Vergara takes some work. Sofia previously told Shape that she hits the gym to achieve her toned figure, and that she tries to make it enjoyable.

“I try to keep it fun. I try and put a little bit of levity in it, but at the same time, I don’t sacrifice the work. We may goof around and stuff, but we’re definitely going to goof around while we’re working,” the actress told the magazine.

“I do bigger movements. If we’re going to do a lunge, we’re probably going to add an upper body component to it, like a lunge with a wood chop, a side lunge with a wood chop, or a rear lunge with a lateral raise,” Sofia Vergara added of her time in the gym.