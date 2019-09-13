NBA Rumors: Nets Could Trade LeVert, Allen, Kurucs & 1st-Round Picks For Bradley Beal, Per ‘ESPN’s Zach Lowe

After a fairly impressive 2018-19 NBA campaign, the Brooklyn Nets became more ambitious in building a roster that can legitimately contend for the NBA championship. The Nets may have parted ways with their best player, D’Angelo Russell, last season, but they managed to acquire three All-Star caliber players — Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and DeAndre Jordan — in the 2019 NBA free agency period. With the successful acquisition of Durant, Irving, and Jordan, the Nets have succeeded to turn themselves from a middle-of-the-road team to a legitimate threat in the Eastern Conference.

However, one of their newest additions, Kevin Durant, is expected to miss most of the 2019-20 NBA season recovering from an injury. If the Nets are serious about contending for the 2020 NBA championship title, Zach Lowe of ESPN suggested that they should consider using their trade assets to acquire another superstar before the February NBA trade deadline.

“Brooklyn is different. The Nets have a bundle of young players and a cupboard full of picks. Durant is recovering from an Achilles tear. Depending on your taste (and your proximity to Boston), Irving is something like the 15th-best player in the league — not on the ‘all-time’ level, and a notch below both Clippers. The Nets might want more bankable star power.”

One of the potential trade targets for the Nets is Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards. The Wizards are yet to make Beal officially available on the trade market, but most people believe that his days in Washington are already numbered. In the proposed trade deal by Lowe, the Nets will be sending a trade package including Caris LeVert, Jarrett Allen, Rodions Kurucs, and two unprotected first-round picks to the Wizards in exchange for Beal.

“The calculus can be close once you get beyond the league’s top-10 players. I suspect the Nets would have a spirited debate about dealing, say, at least LeVert, Allen, Kurucs and two unprotected first-round picks for Beal. “

Bradley Beal would undeniably be an incredible addition to the Nets, giving them another All-Star-caliber shooting guard who can efficiently play alongside other NBA superstars and excel in an off-ball capacity. Last season, Beal averaged 25.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.5 steals while shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 35.1 percent from beyond the arc. However, the Nets aren’t the only team that is expected to express strong interest in Beal if the Wizards make him available on the trade market.

According to a previous The Inquisitr article, the Los Angeles Clippers could also try creating their own “Big Three” by adding Bradley Beal to the duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Though they lost most of their future first-round picks to acquire Paul George from the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Clippers could still offer an intriguing trade package centered on Landry Shamet. However, comparing the potential offers from both teams, the Nets may have a much better chance of convincing the Wizards to engage in a blockbuster deal than the Clippers.