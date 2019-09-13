Melissa Riso Pops Out Of Tiny Blue Bikini, Causing Instagram Meltdown

Model and actress Melissa Riso took to Instagram to inspire her 1.1 million followers with a sexy bikini picture, which she combined with an upbeat quote.

The model posed outside near a staircase, and she wore a blue string triangle bikini top with a golden chain that tied around her neck. The cut of the suit showed off Riso’s enviable cleavage. The incredibly low cut bottoms matched, and they had gold chains on each side. A faded and intricate tattoo remained visible on the actress’s midsection.

Recently, she posted videos on social media about the laser removal process for the tattoo.

The brunette bombshell’s hair fell in waves over her shoulders. Light peach lipstick and shades of brown eyeshadow completed the sensual look. She kept things simple, wearing a slim gold bracelet as an accessory that matched the swimsuit’s chains. For the photography credit, the swimsuit model tagged Mishan Warnakulasuriya.

In the caption, Riso provided encouragement for her followers and fans. She told people not to give up because eventually, they will find their way in the world. Nearly 10,000 people liked the post in just a few hours, and several hundred left uplifting comments for Riso.

“Your words are all most as beautiful as you are,” a fan replied.

Other others wondered when things would ever end up working out for them.

“Still waiting for that to happen,” one admitted.

For some followers, the whole scene gave off a mermaid vibe.

“Yasssss!!! Mermaid only!” enthused a fan.

“Color looks great on you!” agreed another.

“Nice color on your beautiful body.”

Earlier in her Instagram story, Riso showed off her workout routine. She did measured, weighted squats, which help maintain her curvy body. The model tagged Mitch Barrett and Royal Personal Training in the videos of her moves. As she worked hard, Riso wore figure-hugging white workout tights and a strappy black sports bra, which allowed her to move freely and showed off her hot body.

Yesterday she posted a video of herself doing lunges, and the actress noted that it was her first time with the new trainer. She complimented him on pushing her to her limit during the intense workout. The personal training company replied and told her that they are pleased to work with her to reach all of her fitness goals, and then they put strong arm emoji in another reply.

Recently, The Inquisitr reported about another bikini the model showcased for her followers, which bared her buns to the delight of her followers on the popular social media platform.