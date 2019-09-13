‘Maxim’ Model Rachel Bush’s Underboob Is So Racy, It’s Barely Staying Within Instagram’s Rules

Rachel Bush is walking the line with her latest Instagram video.

The Maxim model, who is the wife of Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer, took to the social media site on Thursday to share an incredibly racy glimpse of herself. In the short video shared on her Instagram stories, Bush sat on the floor in front of a full-length mirror wearing a tank top that showed off plenty of underboob — and just barely kept her within the site’s strict policies against overt nudity.

Bush has become a pro at sharing revealing pictures on Instagram, using her feed to post a steady stream of revealing photos and videos. The 21-year-old has amassed a massive following, recently topping 1 million followers, and in doing so has made a name for herself as one of the fastest-rising stars on the site.

Rachel’s career was launched in part thanks to her famous husband, as their relationship helped give her plenty of exposure. But Bush has done the rest, using her talents of self-promotion to earn a feature from Maxim and plenty of promotional work around her two homes in Florida and Buffalo. She’s even managed to turn some bad press — including allegations that her husband cheated and a very public spat between Rachel and the alleged other woman — into a way to increase her stature and eventually grow her audience.

Rachel has especially endeared herself to Buffalo Bills fans. As The Inquisitr noted, the model often shows off her team pride in some racy ways, including a recent Instagram story where she promoted some personalized Bills apparel.

Though Rachel was still a teenager when she and Jordan started dating, she has taken to the role of NFL girlfriend — and now NFL wife — with plenty of enthusiasm. As Rachel said in an interview with Sports Gossip, the attention was a bit of a shock at first but turned out to be quite positive for her.

“I wasn’t one to really overreact about being with NBA or NFL players. Like we are all people at the end of the day,” she shared. “The articles and posts that started being written right when we first started hanging out were a little shocking, bit of a change for me at the time but they were all positive for the most part so it was cool.”

Those who want to see more from Rachel Bush can take a look at her Instagram page.