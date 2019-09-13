Jenna Dewan Looks Smoking Hot & Shows Off Legs In Tight Silver Dress Poolside

Dancer-turned-actress Jenna Dewan recently posed in a photoshoot for Palm Springs Life, and the beauty shared several of the snaps from her spread with her 5.6 million followers on Instagram.

In one sizzling snap she shared, Dewan had fans drooling as she posed in a slinky silver dress that left little to the imagination. The dress clung to Dewan’s curves and had sequin detailing that shimmered in the sunshine and draped over her body. The dress had a high slit on one side, which was evident as Dewan lay back on a delicate lounging chair in the stunning cocktail gown. Her insanely toned legs were on full display as she stretched out on the lounger with one hand by her side and one braced on her forehead.

Dewan accessorized with a pair of metallic silver pointed-toe stiletto pumps for a truly glamorous vibe. Her brunette locks were tousled and her whole look was seductive. She appeared to be glistening in the sunshine beside a mesmerizing pool with hints of the desert visible towards the upper right corner of the snap.

Dewan added a cheeky caption to the photo, and her fans absolutely loved the sizzling hot snap. The post received over 25,000 likes within just four hours, including a like from Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

The brunette bombshell’s fans showered her with praise in the comments section of the post and just couldn’t get enough of her insanely sculpted body.

“Only you could do that,” one fan commented enviously.

“Omg… that DRESS! So GORGEOUS!” another fan said.

“Can I have that dress? Why do you look good in everything!????” a third fan asked.

“You can wear whatever, whenever and make it look sexy!” yet another Instagram user remarked.

While Dewan looks incredible in just about anything, her legs are one of her best features. The beauty tantalized her fans with a gorgeous shot just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported. The babe rocked a pair of Daisy Dukes that also showcased her lean, toned legs to perfection.

Dewan also celebrated another major milestone in her life recently — she is going to be a published author soon. She has a self-help book entitled Gracefully You: Finding Beauty and Balance in the Everyday that will be released on October 22, 2019, according to Amazon. The beauty has been sharing sneak peeks with her fans and will even be embarking on a book tour to celebrate.

Followers who just can’t get enough of the brunette babe should make sure they’re also following her on YouTube, where she posts even more content for her eager fans.