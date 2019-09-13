Miley Cyrus’ Sexy Black Bra & Angel Wings Are Giving Fans Serious ‘Can’t Be Tamed’ Vibes

The singer's sexy look is reminding fans of her 2010 music video.

Miley Cyrus’ latest Instagram post is giving fans serious nostalgia.

On Thursday, the pop star posted a promotional image from her upcoming music video for the song “Don’t Call Me Angel,” which is set to be released later tonight. In the Instagram post, Miley flaunted her incredible physique in a black bra and leather pants. Her super-flat stomach and ample cleavage were on full display. Miley paired the powerful look with numerous bracelets and huge black angel wings. The Last Song actress also flexed her impressive biceps while grimacing.

It didn’t take long for fans to flood the comments section. Many believed that the outfit paid homage of the bird-inspired costume Miley wore in the 2010 music video for “Can’t Be Tamed.”

“Reminds me so much of can’t be tamed video… I love this one too much! I love you Miley proud to grow up with you,” gushed a follower.

“Hello Can’t be tamed! Hahaha the best era!” commented another.

“This reminds me of can’t be tamed,” added a different commenter.

“Can’t be tamed part 2,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

The sexy snap has already racked up more than 550,000 likes.

Unfortunately for fans, it doesn’t seem that this upcoming music video is a sequel to “Can’t Be Tamed.” As reported by The Inquisitr, Miley’s new song is in collaboration with Ariana Grande and Lana Del Rey for the Charlie’s Angels reboot, directed by Elizabeth Banks.

Based on Miley’s photo alone, the music video is sure to be sizzling.

After all, the “Slide Away” singer isn’t shy when it comes to showing off her incredible body. According to Entertainment Tonight, just a few days ago, Miley shared a sexy snap for her 98.9 million followers to enjoy. In the image, the “Wrecking Ball” hitmaker wore a wide-open Tom Ford top. While fans praised the provocative photo, Miley’s reported girlfriend, Kaitlynn Carter, seemed to appreciate it the most.

“Dear God,” wrote the reality television star in the comments section.

Earlier today, The Inquisitr reported that Miley uploaded a semi-revealing picture on Instagram that was given mixed reviews by her followers. The former Disney Channel star sported a sheer crop top sans bra, black pants, and a black duster jacket. Some fans absolutely loved the look, while others mocked her for her damp hair. A few of her followers even proceeded to chastise her for her recent breakup with Liam Hemsworth.

The singer’s upcoming album, She Is Miley Cyrus, is set to be released later this year.