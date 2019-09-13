‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Episode Titles And Synopses Reportedly Leaked Online

Synopses for five episodes and the titles for eight have allegedly been leaked online regarding Season 10 of 'The Walking Dead.'

As fans desperately wait for the Season 10 premiere of AMC’s The Walking Dead, news is immerging of a potential leak regarding the titles and synopsis for upcoming episodes in the new season.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses potentially leaked information about Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid possible spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Season 10 looks set to focus heavily on the continued conflict between the main communities and Alpha’s (Samantha Morton) group, the Whisperers. Already, AMC has released a wealth of information about this upcoming storyline. However, it appears that newly leaked information will reveal even more details.

According to Comic Book, details have leaked online regarding the titles and some of the synopses for the first half of Season 10 of The Walking Dead. While not officially confirmed, fans are already scrutinizing the information and coming to their own decisions over whether or not it is true. For those that are interested and not worried about the potential for spoilers, the titles and synopses for episodes one to five are listed below.

Season 10, Episode 1 title: “Lines We Cross.”

Synopsis: The Oceanside group continues to train in case the Whisperers return.

Synopsis: The origin of Alpha and Beta’s bond is revealed as the Whisperers gather and prepare herds.

Synopsis: The threat of the Whisperers return leads to a paranoia sweeping over Alexandra.

Synopsis: Still paranoid Alexandrians get riled up over the Whisperers and take their fear out on Negan.

Synopsis: Supplies go missing from Hilltop; Negan is idolized by an Alexandrian; Ezekiel holds a secret.

In addition, to these titles and synopses for the first five episodes of Season 10, there are also alleged titles for the next three episodes after that, which brings the list up to the mid-season finale for The Walking Dead Season 10. Episode 6 is believed to be titled “Bonds,” Episode 7 is “Open Your Eyes,” and the mid-season finale episode is “The World Before.”

There is plenty of information to be gleaned from the allegedly leaked synopses. However, as Comic Book points out, the lack of information regarding Michonne (Danai Gurira), who will bow out of The Walking Dead in Season 10, is concerning. It is already known that Michonne will play a large part in the upcoming season before her departure, so this could be an indicator that the synopses are fake.

As for whether or not this information is true or not remains to be seen and viewers will have to wait until each episode airs to find out.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead premieres on AMC on October 6.