‘RHONJ’ Cast Reveals How Teresa Giudice Is Coping After Joe Giudice’s Latest Court Hearing

How is Teresa Giudice doing as she awaits a final decision regarding her husband Joe Giudice’s deportation appeal?

During an interview with Us Weekly at the at magazine’s Most Stylish New Yorkers party on Wednesday, September 11, the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast revealed how Teresa is coping following Joe’s latest hearing.

“I think that there’s going to be some answers very soon. So everybody’s feeling better,” Melissa said. “We’re all looking for closure at this point. It needs to end and go one way or the other at this point. For him too. I mean that man has been suffering long enough now.”

Joe was ordered to be deported in October of last year and one month later, he filed an appeal.

Although Joe’s initial appeal was ultimately denied earlier this year, he filed a second appeal with a higher court weeks later and is now awaiting a judge’s decision. As fans well know, Joe has been confined to an immigration detention center since March of this year and wants to be able to go home and be with his family as the judge contemplates their final decision regarding whether or not he will be sent back to Italy.

According to Melissa, “the hardest part” of the situation for her is having to see her four nieces, Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10, without their father because, as she explained, they are “daddy’s girls.”

As for Jennifer Aydin, she told the magazine that Teresa was “hoping for some kind of closure” at Wednesday’s hearing.

“It’s been really tough on her, but now they’re just going to wait it out and see what the judge comes back with,” she explained.

Jennifer said that Teresa has been hurting for her daughters and taking things day by day when it comes to Joe’s fate. She also said that while Teresa is frequently called out by haters online for enjoying herself throughout her husband’s struggles, she should be applauded for the way in which she’s sustained her family’s livelihood.

As The Inquisitr reported, Teresa was spotted spending time in Greece with friends just weeks before her husband’s hearing.

Jennifer then said that when it comes to Teresa and Joe’s future together, they should do “what’s best for them,” whether that means sticking together or parting ways.

To see more of Teresa, Melissa, Jennifer, and their co-stars, don’t miss the new season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, which is expected to premiere on Bravo TV sometime later this year.