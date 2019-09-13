Kim Kardashian Says She Would Consider Filming A ‘Simple Life’-Themed Reality Show In Wyoming With Khloe

Kim Kardashian reportedly wants sister Khloe to join her on her new adventure in Wyoming.

The Skims CEO made the above revelation during her best friend Jonathan Cheban’s podcast, Foodgod: OMFG, per E! News. During the podcast, Kim took an opportunity to talk about her time in Wyoming with her husband, Kanye West, and their children. Kim shared how much she loved her time in the state and would love for her famous family to join in on the fun. She particularly said that she could see her sister, Khloe in Wyoming with her and could even see them filming a reality show based off of their time in the state.

“I would do like a Kim & Khloe Take Wyoming,” Kim shared. “We went to the cutest bar and I was like, ‘Khloe and I should take a job in Wyoming.'”

The show would reportedly be similar to The Simple Life, which starred Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie. The Inquisitr previously reported that before she and her family became household names, Kim appeared on The Simple Life to help Hilton organize her closet.

While Kim shared her vision for another possible Keeping Up with the Kardashians spinoff, the two mothers and entrepreneurs would most likely not be able to commit to the show. Kim also confirmed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon that, while West would love to move to the Frontier State eventually, the two stars are staying in California to work on their multiple business ventures. She did share that they will be traveling to Wyoming in the future for weekends and holidays to unwind from the world.

Kim also shared on the podcast how the “Heartless” rapper’s Sunday Services have been healing for him since he started them earlier this year. The services, which have had famous attendees like Brad Pitt, have become a notable event that Kim says allows West to make a “positive” impact on their family.

The services also include a cameo from the couple’s oldest daughter, North. The celebrity child has been seen on multiple occasions singing along while West’s choir sings in the background. Kim said that the 6-year-old songstress opted to perform songs that weren’t designated for a children’s choir, which is why she is seen performing with the adults.

“There was a kids choir a few times and she said to me afterwards, ‘Mommy, these songs are way too baby for me,” Kim shared during the podcast.