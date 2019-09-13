Kourtney Kardashian Snapped In Bikini By Daughter Penelope In Photos So Good, They’re Worth A Peek

Kourtney Kardashian doesn’t need professional photographers – so it would appear. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has appeared in a set of photos taken by 7-year-old daughter Penelope, with what seems to be proof that this child comes with some mega photography skills. Kourtney updated her Instagram today with a photo-heavy update showcasing her travels in the Italian resort town of Santa Margherita Ligure – yes, the European travel pictures are still going strong.

Kourtney’s photos showed her with 4-year-old son Reign. Both mother and son were aboard a luxurious-looking water vessel, with Reign striking an attitude pose via his body language. While Reign was clad in a white t-shirt with light khaki shorts, his mother was upping the ante. Kourtney was sunning her sizzling body in a cute brown-colored bikini, with the two-piece serving as a reminder that this Kardashian comes with a fierce physique.

The snaps didn’t seem out to flaunt Kourtney’s curves too much, though. With mother and son seen lying on the boat and the view of palms and a harbor taken in, the feel was more chilled. Given that the only words used in Kourtney’s caption were a confirmation that Penelope was the photographer, it looked like this mother was out to put her children as the update’s focus.

The update quickly proved popular, racking up over 170,000 likes in just 50 minutes. The same time brought over 540 fans into the post’s comments section. Responses appeared to be giving the snaps the thumbs-up, with many a fan giving Penelope a compliment. Kourtney also appeared to be showered with love for spending precious time with her kids.

Kourtney is arguably the “OG” in the Kardashian-Jenner parenting department. While sisters Khloe and Kim, plus Kylie Jenner are all now mothers, Kourtney was the first to become a mom. Together with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, the star is a parent to 10-year-old Mason, plus Penelope and Reign. This former couple may no longer be together, but they work hard to co-parent their brood. Disick is currently dating 21-year-old model Sofia Richie.

As to Kourtney’s life as a mother, it hasn’t stopped her career. Alongside being a major reality face, Kourtney is now CEO of her April-launched Poosh lifestyle brand. As The Inquisitr recently reported, Poosh has just announced a skincare collaboration with a $50 anti-aging product now retailing. Kourtney’s brand mostly recommends products, although it has already retailed collagen-based products, alongside its swimwear collaboration with swimwear brand Aquis.

Today’s snaps seemed less about business and more about relaxing, though. Fans wishing to see more of Kourtney should follow her Instagram.