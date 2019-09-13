Kourtney Kardashian Snapped In Bikini By Daughter Penelope In Photos So Good, They’re Worth A Peek

Kourtney Kardashian doesn’t need professional photographers – or so it seems. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star recently appeared in a set of photos taken by 7-year-old daughter Penelope, with what seems to be proof that this child comes with some great photography skills. Kourtney updated her Instagram today with a photo-heavy update showcasing her travels in the Italian resort town of Santa Margherita Ligure, proving that the European travel pictures are still going strong.

Kourtney’s photos showed her with 4-year-old son Reign. Both mother and son were aboard a luxurious-looking water vessel, with Reign showing some attitude via his body language. While Reign was clad in a white t-shirt with light khaki shorts, his mother upped the ante. Kourtney was sunning her sizzling body in a cute brown-colored bikini, with the two-piece reminding followers that she boasts of a fierce physique.

The snaps didn’t seem out to flaunt Kourtney’s curves too much, though. With mother and son seen lying on the boat amid a backdrop of palms by the harbor, the feel was more chilled. Given that the only words used in Kourtney’s caption confirmed that Penelope was the photographer, it looked like this mother was out to put her children as the update’s focus.

The update quickly proved popular, racking up over 170,000 likes in just 50 minutes. The same timeframe brought over 540 fans into the post’s comments section. Responses appeared to be giving the snaps the thumbs-up, with many a fan giving Penelope a compliment. Kourtney was also showered with love for spending precious time with her kids.

Kourtney is arguably the “OG” in the Kardashian-Jenner parenting department. While sisters Khloe and Kim and Kylie Jenner are all now mothers, Kourtney was the first to become a mom. Together with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, the star is a parent to 10-year-old Mason, plus Penelope and Reign. This former couple may no longer be together, but they work hard to co-parent their brood. Disick is currently dating 21-year-old model Sofia Richie.

As to Kourtney’s life as a mother, it hasn’t stopped her career. Aside from being a major reality TV star, Kourtney is now CEO of her Poosh lifestyle brand, which she launched in April. As The Inquisitr recently reported, Poosh has just announced a skincare collaboration and is now selling an anti-aging product for $50. Kourtney’s brand mostly recommends products, although it has already retailed collagen-based products, alongside its swimwear collaboration with swimwear brand Aquis.

Today’s snaps seemed to focus less on business and more on relaxation, though. Fans wishing to see more of Kourtney should follow her Instagram.