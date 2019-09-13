Rosanna Arkle Exposes Incredible Booty In An Orange Thong, Turns Her Back Toward The Camera To Tease Her Fans

International glamour model Rosanna Arkle is no stranger to flaunting her amazing body on social media. In fact, her skin-baring snaps, which she posts very often, has helped her attracting more than 4.7 million followers on Instagram.

Following her pic-posting ritual, the shared a sexy snap on Thursday evening which instantly heated up her page.

In the picture, the model could be seen flaunting her enviable booty through an orange thong, a move that did her nothing but favors as it sent a wave of excitement through her fans. The stunner teamed the thong with a red jersey, one which allowed her to show off a glimpse of her slim waist.

The 30-year-old model wore her hair down and opted for a full face of shimmery makeup to ramp up the glamour. According to the geotag, the picture was captured in Gold Coast, Australia, where the model currently lives.

In the caption, Rosanna wrote that she is celebrating “Pants off Friday,” which seems to be a new emerging trend on Instagram. The model also wished her fans a good weekend, as Friday has already begun in Australia.

Within two hours of going live, the picture has accrued more than 14,000 likes and over 300 comments where fans and followers could be seen drooling over the sheer display of skin and expressing their thoughts and feelings in explicit terms.

Her fellow models who liked and commented on the picture included Kayleigh Swenson, Brooke Evers, Georgia Rose, Sophie Burnside and Abby Dowse, among others.

“You’re legit perfect,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You are so sexy, I’d let you ruin my life and max out my credit cards,” another fan, who seems to be head-over-heels in love with the model, wrote.

Meanwhile a third fan commented with the following message to praise the model.

“You’re the prettiest piece of art ever made.”

This isn’t the first time that Rosanna has treated her fans to her booty pics, as she seems to be quite fond of doing that from time to time.

A few days ago, she treated her fans to a beach snap where she could be seen lying on the sand, wearing a skimpy blue swimsuit that allowed her to show off her pert derriere.

Similarly, last month, the model sent temperatures soaring after she posted a very revealing booty picture on her page. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the model’s barely-there swimsuit was from the online clothing brand Fashion Nova, which is favored among many Instagram models from across the globe.