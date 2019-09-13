R. Kelly Issued Arrest Warrant After He Failed To Show Up For Sex-Crime Hearing

R. Kelly, who is currently behind bars in Illinois, failed to show up for a court hearing related to his alleged sex crimes in Minnesota. As a result, an arrest warrant was issued for the disgraced R&B singer in the state, which means that even if he is freed from his Chicago jail cell, he could be heading right back behind bars.

According to CNN, no one showed up on behalf of or filed a certificate of representation for the musician, whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly.

Kelly is facing charges in multiple states for crimes related to child pornography, kidnapping, and forced labor. The Minnesota case is related to an incident where he allegedly paid an underage girl to strip while he touched her. He is facing two counts of engaging in prostitution in the state.

The warrant now means that Kelly is required to be at the next hearing, rather than being allowed to appear there voluntarily.

Kelly’s attorney, Steve Greenberg, claimed that Kelly didn’t fail to appear in court and that they hadn’t received any notice to appear.

“I was not served with any notice of court proceedings, nor was he. I did not resist his appearance, nor did he,” he wrote on Twitter.

“He is in custody. It is the prosecutor who must obtain a court order for #RKelly to appear, and it is the prosecutor who must go get him if, as here, he is in custody elsewhere. They do not just give him a travel pass from federal custody.”

The Illinois U.S. attorney’s office apparently informed the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office that they wouldn’t release the singer for his court hearing in Minnesota until he has had his federal case in Illinois dealt with.

As The Inquistr previously reported, Kelly was recently moved at his own request from his cell in solitary confinement into the general population with the rest of the prisoners at his facility. Greenberg claimed that Kelly had been treated unfairly behind bars at the Chicago facility because of his status as a celebrity, while prosecutors insisted that Kelly had asked to be placed in solitary confinement out of concern for how he’d seen people in movies who are accused of sexually assaulting minors being treated in prison.

Apparently, Kelly was feeling isolated and missed being able to see the sunshine. He also wasn’t able to freely access email and the shower facilities as much as he would have liked.