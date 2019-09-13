Cuban Fitness Model Aylen Alvarez Flaunts Killer Curves In Colorful Bikini In Trip To The Amazon

Aylen Alvarez is currently in the middle of an incredible trip through South America, and she has been gracing her Instagram fans’ feeds with amazing shots from her nature-filled adventures. After admiring the colorful colonial architecture and cobblestone streets of Cartagena, Colombia, and then basking in the sun of Rio de Janeiro’s beaches, Brazil, the Cuban fitness model is currently exploring the Amazon on the Peruvian side, and she isn’t being stingy on the photos.

On Wednesday, the Caribbean beauty took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot in which she flaunts her dangerous curves in a tiny bikini that can barely contain her assets. In the snapshot, the model is seen with her feet dipped in the waters of the Amazon River in Iquitos, Peru — as the geotag she included with her post indicates. The model is seen in a two-piece bathing suit that boasts a colorful print, and consists of an inverted triangle top with thin straps that tie up behind Aylen’s neck.

The model teamed her bikini top with a pair of matching bottoms whose itty bitty side straps come up high on her frame, while sitting low at the front, in a way that puts her voluptuous lower body on display, while contrasting it with her small waist and toned midsection.

As indicated by the tag Aylen shared with her photo, the bikini she is wearing is from Pretty Little Thing, a brand that is often promoted by social media models and influencers, like Hannah Palmer, as The Inquisitr has previously noted.

Aylen also paired her bikini with a cover-up boasting the same purple, pink and white pattern, which she left open at the front. The fitness guru is posing with her legs slightly apart and hips to one side, in a way that further accentuates the curves of her body.

The post, which Aylen shared with her impressive 3.4 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 46,400 likes in under a day of being posted, as of the time of this writing. The same time period also attracted upwards of 720 comments to the photo, proving to be hit among her followers. Users of the social media app who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her physique and engage with her post.

“Sooo perfect bby,” one user wrote, trailing the words with a couple of fireworks emoji.

“You look so beautiful here… your smile just finishes the look!” another user chimed in.