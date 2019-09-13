‘Maxim’ Bombshell Kara Del Toro’s Skintight Black Dress Is Driving Instagram Wild

Once again, Kara Del Toro is proving that there’s nothing that she doesn’t look amazing in.

The model is currently in New York City where she is attending New York Fashion Week. In addition to walking in a few of the shows, Kara also seems to be having a good time going out and about in the Big Apple. In the most recent image that was shared for her legion of fans, the model looks absolutely stunning for a night out on the town.

In the snapshot that was taken last night, Del Toro poses for a photo on a sidewalk with a New York City street just behind her. The stunner wears her long locks slicked back in a low ponytail, accessorizing the look with a pair of earrings, a purse, and big pink glasses. The model rocks a face full of beautiful makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipgloss.

Del Toro’s also has her killer figure on display in a curve-hugging black dress that fits her like a glove. The dress dips low into the model’s chest, showing off ample amounts of cleavage to onlookers. The NSFW ensemble also hits well above her knee, offering glimpses of her toned and tanned legs. She completes the look with a pair of high heels.

The post has only been live on Kara’s account for a short time but it’s earned her a ton of attention from fans with over 11,000 likes in addition to 130–plus comments. While many followers couldn’t help but comment on her killer outfit, countless others gushed over her figure. A few more had no words, commenting with emoji instead.

“You are a beauty bomb,” one follower commented with a queen emoji.

“You slay Baby Girl,” another gushed with a series of flame emoji.

“You look absolutely gorgeous,” one more wrote.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Del Toro had her body on display in another incredibly hot outfit, this time a swimsuit. In the shot, the stunner was all smiles as she playfully ran her hands through her hair while showing off her amazing body in a skimpy white one piece. The model wore her long, dyed locks down and slightly messy as she seemed to be going for a natural look. She also donned just a tiny bit of makeup in the shot, letting her true beauty shine through.

Not surprisingly, the post earned her well over 32,000 likes and 400-plus comments.