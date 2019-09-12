Donald Trump On Thursday Night’s Debate Candidates: ‘I Respect All Of Them’

Trump also noted that he'll have to have the debate 'taped' as he'll be at a GOP House retreat during the event.

President Donald Trump weighed in on Thursday night’s Democratic debate candidates, offering well wishes and citing the “courage” it takes to run for the presidency.

According to The Hill, Trump bragged that he was getting “much better” as a politician, offering respect to the 10 candidates taking the stage in Houston, Texas, on Thursday night.

“I respect all of them,” Trump said. “Let me tell you, it takes a lot of courage to run for office. I respect all of them.”

“See that? I’m getting to be much better as a politician, you never thought you’d hear that answer,” he added while grinning.

As far as who Trump believes will eventually win the nomination for the Democratic party, he indicated that it could be a toss-up between current front-runner and former vice president Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Bernie Sanders.

“I don’t expect too much difference,” Trump said on what he expects in Thursday’s debate. “You have three people that are leading, I sort of think that those three people are going to take it to the end. It’s going to be one of those three, I think. But you never know in politics.”

The president also said that he’ll unfortunately miss the live version of the debate, as he’ll be departing the White House for a planned GOP House retreat in Baltimore, Maryland.

“It’s too bad I’m going to miss it. I’m going to have to have it somehow taped,” Trump explained while saying he would have to eventually watch it as a rerun.

Trump will be in Baltimore for most of the debate to speak to the House Republican conference, but he’s expected to return to the White House later Thursday night.

Loading...

Thursday night’s debate, which for the first time features the leading 10 candidates working to beat Trump in 2020 all on the same stage, will be hosted by ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, David Muir, Linsey Davis and Univision’s Jorge Ramos, according to NPR.

Scott Eisen / Getty Images

Aside from the aforementioned candidates, the debate will also feature Sen. Cory Booker, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Kamala Harris, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former housing secretary Julián Castro, former Texas lawmaker Beto O’Rourke and tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

The debate will mark the first time that Biden and Warren share the stage. That dynamic is interesting for many pundits as Warren has seen a steady rise in the polls since the last debate. As reported by The Inquisitr, Warren tied Biden at 26 percent in a Wednesday poll released by Economist/YouGov.