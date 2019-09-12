‘RHOC’ Star Tamra Judge Offers An Update On Her Husband Eddie’s Health Following Years Of aFib Struggles

How is he doing?

Tamra Judge is opening up about her husband Eddie Judge’s current health.

Along with a throwback photo of Eddie in the hospital, which she shared on Instagram on September 12, the Real Housewives of Orange County cast member told her fans and followers that Eddie’s heart condition is finally under control.

“One year ago [Eddie Judge] had his final ablation with [Dr. Andrea Natale] to treat his [atrial fibrillation]. After 10 procedures we are happy to say his [afib] is under control,” Tamra wrote.

Tamra went on to tell her online audience that September is Afib Awareness Month and noted that Eddie has teamed up with a program called Get Smart About Afib in an effort to raise awareness about the condition.

“Today we are in NYC where Eddie is teaching a fitness class and talking about his journey. You never know what road life will take you down,” she wrote.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County well know, Tamra and Eddie have chronicled his health battle for the past few years on the show and Tamra has also spoken frequently about her husband’s heart struggles on her Instagram page, where she shares regular photos and updates on his condition.

In June of this year, during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Tamra said that her husband has been through a lot and noted that while he was once very active, he’s had to slow down and take regular naps in an effort to healthily cope with his heart condition before it was corrected.

“It aged me real fast,” Eddie admitted. “[But] I’m back! I don’t have to take naps, I can go a whole day and, yeah, I feel good. I’m working out, exercising. I don’t have any symptoms, I feel normal.”

While Eddie is now in a good place with his health, Tamra said that as doctors corrected his aFib, damage was done to a part of her husband’s heart, which ultimately needed correcting as well. So, although Eddie wasn’t completely done his journey at the time of the interview, he was feeling better and back to work.

Tamra and Eddie got married in June 2013 and in September 2013, their wedding aired as a three-part special on Bravo TV titled Tamra’s OC Wedding.

To see more of Tamra, Eddie, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.