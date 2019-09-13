Jordyn Woods Thrills Instagram In Nothing But A Sports Bra And Sweat Pants

Jordyn Woods gave her fans a treat on Thursday when she posted two photos of herself rocking a sports bra and sweatpants combo on Instagram. Even though it definitely looks like a “lazy day at home” type outfit, the 21-year-old former Kardashian insider managed to make the photos look alluring. A lot of that appeal probably has to do do with the glamorously tousled hair that she’s rocking in the photos.

“Organizing my closet today but @hairassasin came to slay so this is the best we’re getting,” she wrote in the caption.

Even though she looks a lot less polished than she does in her other photos, Jordyn still got a lot of compliments in the comments section.

“Girl this hair screaming hot girl fall,” wrote one enthusiastic follower.

“Atta Girl keep up the good work,” another supportive fan encouraged.

“We will take whatever you give us,” another wrote before adding a heart-eye emoji to the comment.

But despite all of the positive comments, there were still people who compared Jordyn to her former best friend, Kylie Jenner, and insinuated that Jordyn was mediocre compared to the billionaire makeup mogul.

Kylie and Jordyn’s friendship apparently ended after a very public scandal involving the father of Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, Tristan Thompson. Jordyn was seen at a private party at Tristan’s house and there was lots of speculation that the two had been seeing each other behind Khloe’s back.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Jordyn denied these allegations in a Red Table Talk interview with family friend Jada Pinkett Smith. During the chat, she said that nothing physical happened between them aside from a kiss that Tristan initiated. Jordyn also said that she did not reciprocate said kiss.

This was the second cheating scandal to rock Khloe and Tristan’s relationship, as he’d been seen with other women days before she gave birth to his child.

Despite her expulsion from the Kardashian/Jenner inner circle, Jordyn has not shied away from the spotlight. She was recently seen with rapper Megan Thee Stallion — the “hot girl of the moment” in the rap scene. In a photo posted to her Instagram page, Jordyn was wearing a very flattering one-piece swimsuit next to Megan, who opted for a bikini.

The photo currently has over a million likes on Instagram.

When the scandal dominated the tabloid news cycle, many speculated that Jordyn’s business prospects would be ruined. But she’s still managed to launch a collaboration with fashion retailer boohoo this summer. In March, The Blast also reported that brands had been lining up to work with her, so it seems like that cheating scandal may have been the best thing to ever happen to her career.