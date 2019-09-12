Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Curvy Body In Black Shapewear As She Clicks A Selfie

Kylie Jenner has recently been modeling for her sister, Kim Kardashian’s newly-launched shapewear brand SKIMS. The makeup mogul recently wore a black bodysuit from the brand and shared it with her fans in a new Instagram selfie.

In the caption, Kylie wrote that she is obsessed with the bodysuit, one which allowed her to flaunt her perfect curves and her enviable hourglass figure.

In the picture, Kylie could be seen wearing a full face of makeup to stay true to her signature style, while she accessorized with some diamond rings as she held her phone in front of her face. To provide a detailed look at her enviable body, Kylie posted two pictures where she struck different poses.

Within less than 20 minutes of going live, the picture has racked up more than 1.1 million likes and over 7,000 comments where fans could be seen drooling over Kylie’s hot figure and showering her with compliments.

“Wait what?!?! OMG you look soooo good!” Kim Kardashian commented on the picture.

“I am obsessed with you,” wrote Instagram model Jojo Babie.

While a third fan wrote the following comment to express her feelings for the reality TV star.

“OKAY, NOW ARE YOU GUYS GOING TO IGNORE THE FACT THAT KYLIE IS THE PRETTIEST WOMAN IN THE WORLD??????? Sorry but I can’t.”

Other fans, per usual, showered Kylie with numerous complimentary comments, including “perfect in the truest sense of the word,” “you are a true goddess,” “there can be no one like you,” and “super amazing.”

Before sharing the black bodysuit selfie, Kylie treated her fans to a video clip where she could be seen modeling for SKIMS.

In the clip, Kylie rocked a nude bodysuit which she paired with red boots to make a style statement. As of this writing, the video has racked up more than 16.8 million views and more than 44,000 comments which shows that Kylie is, indeed, the number one star of Instagram and anything that she posts instantly goes viral.

This isn’t the first time that Kylie has flaunted her figure in the black bikini. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a few days ago, SKIMS’ official Instagram page posted a behind-the-scenes photo and a video where the stunner could be seen wearing the shapewear.

Posing in the same bodysuit once again shows that Kylie is not only obsessed with the garment but it is also a great way to promote her sister’s brand.

However, the sisters don’t even have to put in a lot of efforts to promote the brand because everything the Kardashian-Jenner sisters wear, introduce and endorse is bound to become a huge success among their fans and followers.

After all, they are one of the most popular style icons at present and millions of people across the globe want to follow in their footsteps in every possible way.