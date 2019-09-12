‘World’s Sexiest Ice Hockey Goalie’ Mikayla Demaiter Channels ‘Baywatch’ In Red Swimsuit

Mikayla Demaiter doesn’t post to her Instagram feed all that often, but when she does, she makes it count. Earlier this week, the Canadian Instagram model and former ice hockey player took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself in a swimsuit that will surely send temperatures everywhere soaring.

The blonde bombshell — who is often referred to as the “world’s sexiest hockey goalie,” as pointed out by The Sun— is posing indoors as she rocks a bright red one-piece bathing suit that features a low-cut neckline that dips into her chest, putting her buxom physique front and center. The suit also boasts slightly high-cut sides, which helps to accentuate her lower body, putting her full, wide hips fully on display. While Mikayla didn’t say where the suit is from, the white logo on the lower left suggests it is from Nike.

The 19-year-old former athlete — who is from Chatham in Ontario and played for the Bluewater Hawks in the Provincial Women’s Hockey League, as The Inquisitr previously reported — is posing with one hand on her waist and one leg in front of the other, in a way that further accentuate the curves of her body. The influencer is holding a product in her right hand. As she indicated via her caption and tag, she is using her post to promote Manscaped, a brand that focuses on Men’s Below-The-Belt grooming and hygiene, as per its own website.

The model is shooting a serious gaze at the camera with her lips pursed. The model has her blonde hair in a middle part as her tresses cascade over her shoulders and onto her chest.

The post, which Mikayla shared with her 156,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 10,500 likes and upwards of 110 comments within a little over a day of being posted — as of the time of this writing. Users of the social media app who are fans of the model and former goalie took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to interact with her post.

“Save me!!!” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a string of heart eyes emoji.

“How is this possible! You get more and more gorgeous every day!” another fan raved.

According to The Sun, Mikayla retired from ice hockey in June after suffering a series of knee injuries that required surgery. Mikayla announced her retirement in an Instagram post, which she used to pay homage to the sport she loves.