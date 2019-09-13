Alexandra Daddario Sizzles In Sexy Red Dress, Sets Instagram On Fire

Brunette bombshell Alexandra Daddario was recently a guest on The Late Late Show with James Corden, appearing in the same episode that guest Jay Duplass was in. Daddario was on the show to promote her new movie, Can You Keep A Secret?

Yesterday, the babe shared a snap of herself on set with Corden and Duplass, in which she flashed a huge smile at the camera. Today, Daddario gave her 12.9 million Instagram followers a closer view of her look for the appearance — and she looked smoking hot in the snap. In the post, Daddario shared a picture of herself that was cropped close so only her face and the top portion of her dress was visible. She rocked a red halter dress with a slight turtleneck that flaunted her flawless skin and toned shoulders.

Daddario is known for her ample assets, and many fans love seeing her in plunging looks that reveal a fair amount of cleavage. While this particular look covered up certain parts of her body, the dress was still super-sexy and clung to Daddario’s curves. Her brunette locks were down in a simple messy wave style, and she paired soft pink lips with a slightly smoky eye. Daddario was looking into a lighting mirror in the shot, as the illumination is visible in her eyes, which are so striking they almost don’t look human.

Daddario’s lips were parted in the shot and she stared forward with her beauty on full display. The post absolutely shut Instagram down, as it received over 1.1 million likes within just nine hours, including a like from Modern Family star Sarah Hyland.

The gorgeous actress didn’t give any context for the picture, sharing it with a mere emoji as a caption. She did, however, tag all the people responsible for her overall look.

“Hypnotic eyes,” one follower commented.

“Your eyes are fire!” another fan added.

Many of her fans just couldn’t handle her arresting gaze, and simply left a series of emoji in the comments section.

Daddario has been hard at work on various projects lately. As The Inquisitr reported earlier this year, she snagged a role in the television show Why Women Kill.

Though Daddario is no stranger to television, having appeared on shows including White Collar and Parenthood, the superstar truly became a household name after appearing in movies like Baywatch, San Andreas, and the Percy Jackson series.

Fans will have to stay tuned to her Instagram page to see if Daddario shares any more looks from her various press appearances promoting her latest movie.