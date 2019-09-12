Additional ‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel Series Reportedly Close To Being Greenlit

The latest prequel series is believed to be about the fall of House Targaryen.

As fans desperately wait for news of whether or not the recently filmed pilot episode for HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel series has been greenlit to series, news is emerging of another spinoff series in development. According to reports, this will also be a prequel series and will be based approximately 300 years prior to the events that recently unfolded in the final season of Game of Thrones.

Deadline has reported that negotiations are underway and the series is being very close to reaching the go-ahead by HBO, according to an undisclosed source. This will likely mean that another pilot episode will be filmed for the new prequel series and the wait will begin all over again regarding whether or not it will be developed into a full series.

The latest series development is believed to follow the fall of House Targaryen, an area of Westerosi history that has always fascinated fans. If the latest series goes into development, fans of the original Game of Thrones series will be able to see the Targaryens at their highest point in history — and at their lowest, as their house falls due to their ongoing insanity.

It is believed that the latest prequel series will be based on George R. R. Martin’s Fire & Ice book. This book holds the tagline, “300 Years Before A Game of Thrones, Dragons Ruled Westeros,” a good indicator that the new prequel series and it could be linked.

George R. R. Martin is reported to be involved in an executive producer capacity. Colony co-creator Ryan Condal is also listed as co-executive producer alongside Martin. Apparently, this series has been in development with HBO since last fall, and is believed to be one of the original Game of Thrones pitch ideas that were put forward in 2017. It is also potentially a new take on Bryan Cogman’s original pitch idea that was initially rejected.

According to Deadline, HBO has currently refused to comment on the potential of a new Game of Thrones prequel series.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, when a pilot episode is filmed, it does not automatically confirm a full series will be made. Instead, HBO executives will decide based on the strength of the pilot episode before developing it into a series. However, considering the wealth of information regarding the Game of Thrones universe and how popular the original series was for HBO, it seems likely that development will go ahead on at least one of these prequel series.