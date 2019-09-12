British ‘Playboy’ Model April Summers Shares Bikini Photos To Show How She Feels About Her Weight Gain

April Summers doesn’t care what other people think of her body. And the British Playboy model is using her Instagram page to show how she feels about having put on a few pounds. On Thursday, the blonde bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share a triple update in which she rocks a tiny bikini as she strikes sexy poses in a bid to prove how she really feels about herself regardless of the number on the scale.

The photos show April kneeling down in the sand as she rocks a mismatched two-piece bathing suit that features a crochet triangle top whose cups are white with details in black and yellow around, and thin black straps that tie up behind her neck. The model teamed her intricate top with a pair of solid black bottoms that tie on the side, sitting slightly higher on her hips and lower at the front. This style of swimsuit helps to accentuate April’s curves, putting her wide hips on display while leaving her slender midsection exposed.

In the first photo, April is seated over her bent legs with her arms resting on her thighs. The second photo, on the other hand, shows the model tugging on the sides of her bikini bottoms as she tilts her head back, in a proud and seductive posture.

The third snap shows April in a pose that is very similar to the one shown in the first photo. In all instances, the model is looking at the camera, shooting a fierce gaze at the viewer with her lips slightly pursed. She appears to be wearing very little makeup, embracing her natural beauty.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which April shared with her almost 300,000 Instagram followers — had garnered more than 2,400 likes in just a couple of hours of being posted. The same few hours also brought in upwards of 180 comments. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to praise her body and encourage her attitude.

“Killing it,” one user raved.

“Love you in that bikini. Beautiful,” another fan chimed in.

April is not the first celebrity to embrace her body the way it is, regardless of shape. Last year and earlier this year, Jessica Simpson often took to the Instagram page to her weight gain when she was pregnant with her third child, as The Inquisitr pointed out at the time.