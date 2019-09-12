Instagram Goes Wild As ‘AGT’ Judge Julianne Hough Stuns In Matching Green Bra & Leggings

Julianne Hough has an amazing body, and she’s certainly not afraid to flaunt it in front of fans.

Over the past few weeks, the blond bombshell has been sharing a ton of photos from her looks for America’s Got Talent and a mix of workout chic shots as well. The singer has amassed an impressive following of over 4.9 million on Instagram alone, and every single photo that she shares with fans earns her a ton of attention. In her most recent social media share, Julianne was sizzling in workout gear.

In the first photo of the double photo update, Julianne poses at a side angle. In the action shot, Hough throws her hands up in the air and leans her head back with her short, blond tresses falling at her back. Her arms are blocking her face in the shot but she accessorizes the look with a ton of rings on her finger. Her amazing figure is on full display in the shot while she’s clad in a tiny green-colored sports bra and matching leggings. A hint of her taut tummy is also on display in the image.

In the second photo in the series of two, Julianne is photographed up close. This time, the shot is in black-and-white and Hough once again leans her head back and looks up into the sky while wearing a huge smile on her face. In the caption of the image, she talks about emotion, and these photos obviously have a lot of it.

Since the photo went live, fans have gone crazy for the post, giving it over 10,000 likes and 40-plus comments in just minutes.

Some of Hough’s followers took to the photo to comment on the caption while countless others gushed over Julianne’s amazing body. A few more fans had no words and expressed their emotions using emoji instead.

“I needed this!!! I love everything you stand for,” one follower gushed with a yellow heart emoji.

“YOU ARE AMAZING JULES,” another fan chimed in.

“Beautiful gorgeous,” one more follower raved.

Recently, The Inquisitr shared that Hough stunned in another gorgeous outfit ahead of an episode of America’s Got Talent. In the image, Julianne posed in profile, showing off her amazing figure to her legion of fans. While clad in a jeweled dress, Hough rocked a metallic bodysuit underneath that offered glimpses of her toned legs and derriere. The bombshell left little to the imagination in the mostly see-through outfit.

Fans can follow all of Julianne’s updates on Instagram.