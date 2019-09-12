Bulgarian Fitness Icon Yanita Yancheva Shows Off Jaw-Dropping Body In Crochet Bikini

Yanita Yancheva is feeling like a swan in her most recent Instagram post, and those who follow her will know why. On Thursday, the Bulgarian fitness icon took to the popular social media platform to share a sweltering snapshot in which she shows off her killer body in a tiny bikini that leaves little to the imagination.

For the photo, the model is posing in front of a rustic wooden panel as she rocks an off-white crochet bikini. The outfit features sequin details at the front, which resemble the scales of a fish or feathers of a bird. In this case, Yanita thinks she looks like a swan, as she expressed in the caption via an emoji. The bikini bra also includes thin straps that tie up behind the model’s neck, while its plunging neckline creates a V-shape at the front. The model teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms whose side straps sit high on her hips and low at the front, in a way that helps showcase her strong lower body and chiseled abs.

Yanita is standing with one leg in front of the other, which enhances the musculature of her thighs as she holds a dangling strap from her bikini.

Yanita is wearing her blonde tresses in a middle part and styled down as her natural wavy hair cascades over her shoulders, coming to a rest on her chest and arms. She is facing the camera, shooting a bright, big smile at the viewer. The model is wearing a generous layer of black eyeliner and mascara, which contrasts with her light eyeshadow, making the color of her eyes stand out.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Yanita shared with her 1.5 million Instagram followers — had garnered more than 37,000 likes within the few hours it had been up. The same amount of time also brought in upwards of 245 comments to the photo. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the fitness model took to the comments section to point out how hot she looks, and to engage with her caption, where she asks her followers to share what animal they think they look like.

Loading...

“Body goals,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a double pink heart emoji.

“Wow you are perfect,” another fan raved.

While Yanita often uses her Instagram to share photos of herself in a bikini, she most often posts snaps in which she rocks workout clothes from Body Engineers, a brand she represents as an athlete and designer, as The Inquisitr recently noted.