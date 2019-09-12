Christina Milian Flaunts Legs In Slit Dress

Christina Milian might be missing New York Fashion Week but at least she’s soaking up the sun.

For her latest Instagram upload, the “Whatever U Want” hitmaker is wearing a black-and-white buttoned-up dress and black heels. She is posing in front of some street art, which appears to have a multicolored flower design across the wall. Milian has her hair tied up, slicked back with a pair of sunglasses on her head. She has her eyes closed while rolling her head back, showing off her sharp jawline. The singer also accessorized her look with a black bag, which is tied across her stomach.

The “When You Look At Me” entertainer can be seen flaunting her left leg as her dress has a slit at the front. The 37-year-old looks radiant and like she’s living her best life.

She geotagged the photo with Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, California.

Within a day, the post racked up over 23,000 likes, proving to be popular with her followers.

“You are a whole damn fashion year so it’s ok,” Australian singer Starley wrote.

“God you look insane! Loving the dress on you,” another user shared with multiple flame emoji.

“Such a beauty,” a third mentioned.

“Those flowers look nice behind you but you enhance the beauty of them,” a fourth fan insisted.

“Simply stunning,” a fifth follower commented.

Christina is no stranger to showing off her legs, as The Inquisitr previously reported on a shot of her in a white mini dress.

Earlier this year, Milian announced the exciting news that she will be expecting her second child with boyfriend M. Pokora, who she has been dating since 2017, per Oprah Mag.

She had her first child, Violet, 9, with her ex-husband, The Dream. Their divorce was finalized in 2011, according to Global Grind.

Milian rose to fame as a popstar. Her debut single, “AM to PM” was released in 2001 and peaked at No. 27 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and No. 3 in the U.K. where it became the first of six singles to enter the top 10 there, which Official Charts noted.

Her biggest single to date in 2004, “Dip It Low,” reached No. 1 on the U.S. Dance charts, No. 2 in the U.K., No. 3 in New Zealand, No. 5 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, and No. 7 in the Netherlands. It earned her a Grammy Award nomination for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration while the album it was taken from, It’s About Time, got nominated for Best Contemporary R&B Album.

Aside from singing, Christina also acts. Last month, her Netflix movie, Falling Inn Love, debuted on the platform.

She has also starred in multiple television shows and films, including the big-screen movie Love Don’t Cost A Thing alongside Nick Cannon and the American sitcom Grandfathered.

To keep up with Christina Milian, follow her Instagram account.