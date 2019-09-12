Lindsey Pelas Flaunts Epic Curves In Silver Thong

Lindsey Pelas is easily one of the hottest and most popular models on Instagram, and she’s showing her followers exactly what they want to see in her latest update.

In the new social media post, Lindsey is seen standing outside as green grass and other foliage are spotted behind her. The Playboy model rocked a silver one-piece thong bodysuit, that flaunted her ample bust while showing some major sideboob. The buxom babe also showed off her toned arms, tiny waist, and curvy booty in the photo. She added a see-through skirt over top of the ensemble that boasted jeweled elements.

Lindsey had her long blonde hair parted in the middle and styled in loose curls that cascaded down her back and over her shoulder. She also wore a full face of makeup in the snap, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, and a bronzed glow. She completed her glam look by adding pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and a light pink color on her plump lips.

On the ground an orange blanket can be seen spread out and Pelas holds a bunch of green grapes as if she were planning to have a picnic.

Of course, Lindsey’s fans absolutely loved the photo and took to the comment section to gush over the gorgeous bombshell.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Pelas is so much more than just a pretty face. The model is a real boss lady who has built up her empire as a social media influencer, created her own podcast, which is called Eyes Up Here.

“A Twitter follower actually made it up. At first, it makes a lot of sense [for me], because it’s like ‘pay attention to me’ or ‘ignore the sexy,’ but I think I’m starting to like that [name] for my guests and team as well. Every person faces some kind of stereotype based on the presumption of who they are or what they look like, so I kind of like Eyes Up Here as something for everyone,” Pelas told Life & Style of her podcast.

Meanwhile, Lindsey Pelas also has multiple acting credits to her name and has appeared in movies such as The Trouble, Love ‘N’ Oven, Englishman in L.A.: The Movie, and Extraction. She’s also been seen on TV shows like Coded Court, Welcome to the Shadow Zone, and Pop Trigger.