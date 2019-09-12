Ashley Graham Flaunts Baby Bump & Voluptuous Curves In Racy Naked Dress

Ever since she confirmed her pregnancy in mid-August, Ashley Graham has been making one jaw-dropping red-carpet appearance after another. The gorgeous plus-size model and body positivity icon continues to find new ways to flaunt her ever-growing baby bump in spectacular fashion, and Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show on Tuesday was the perfect occasion to break out the big guns.

Ashley rocked the red carpet at the glamorous New York event in a show-stopping sheer black dress that left nothing to the imagination. Made up of a satin bodysuit and a completely see-through tulle overlay, one designed to function as a one-shoulder frock, the naked dress clung to every curve in sight, putting Ashley’s voluptuous figure on full display.

Her fabulous public appearance came just a few days after Ashley showed off her killer curves and prominent baby bump in another sensational naked dress. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the stunning Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model kicked off New York Fashion Week in great style, turning heads at the Harper’s Bazaar “ICONS By Carine Roitfeld” party on September 6 in a form-fitting, high-slit, sheer black dress by the brand 16arlington.

It seems that Ashley has developed a preference for flashing her bountiful curves in see-through black tulle. The 31-year-old stunner sported a relatively similar look at the Savage X Fenty launch on September 10, proudly showcasing her baby bump in the ultra-revealing attire. On Thursday, the expectant mother took to Instagram to share the look with her legion of fans and reeled in some massive engagement in the process, as followers were ecstatic to see their favorite plus-size model rocking her gorgeous curves in yet another dazzling outfit.

The proud mother-to-be treated fans to a magnificent view of her curvaceous body in her latest Instagram post. Still hyped about the incredible Savage X Fenty fashion show – the first official one for Rihanna’s wildly popular lingerie brand, as noted by Metro – Ashley shared no less than four glorious photos captured before the event.

The ravishing Sports Illustrated swimsuit model put all of her killer curves on display in the sheer black dress, flashing both her deep cleavage and her strong, voluptuous thighs through the gauzy layer of tulle that made up the largest portion of her stylish frock.

The glossy bodysuit that Ashley wore underneath beautifully accentuated her hourglass figure, calling attention to her generous chest. The buxom brunette nearly spilled out of the dangerously low-cut item, which could barely contain her busty curves. Likewise, her curvy hips were also emphasized by the clingy garment, which boasted a high-cut design that left her legs completely exposed.

Ashley paired her head-spinning dress with a neon-yellow clutch and matching strappy heels. Showing her impeccable sense of style, the Addition Elle lingerie model coordinated her makeup with her attire, sporting a trendy neon-yellow eyeshadow that mirrored the color of her accessories. She added further glitz to her look with a pair of exquisite green hoop earrings and a couple of sparkling rings on her fingers.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show

Needless to say, fans were entranced by Ashley’s astounding look. Her photos racked up more than 110,000 likes in a little over an hour of being posted. In addition, 500 people stopped by the comments section to compliment the model on her fabulous outfit, labeling Ashley as “breathtaking,” “divine,” and “power mom.”

“Hotness,” read one of the many messages that praised Ashley on her sexy look, trailed by a string of fire emoji.

“Killin it! #goals,” was a second reply, echoed by another comment that read, “You kill it every damn time.”

“The eye shadow that matches the purse is lit! Amazing!” remarked a fourth Instagram user.

“We love our pregnant girl,” noted a fifth fan.

“The most beautiful woman in the world for me,” wrote a sixth person, adding a heart-eyes emoji and a fire emoji for emphasis.