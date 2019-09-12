Bri Teresi Shows Off Her Incredible Figure In A Black Bikini On Instagram

American Maxim model Bri Teresi exactly knows how to tease her Instagram fans with her hot pictures, and to everyone’s delight, she does that very often.

This week has been no exception, as the model recently took to her page and shared a sultry picture where she could be seen flaunting her amazing body.

The model rocked a tiny black bikini that only only allowed her to show off an ample amount of cleavage, but she also flaunted her perfect abs and long legs. Bri opted for a full face of makeup and wore her hair down, while she rested against a rock and looked away from the camera to pose for the picture.

Per the caption, and as seen in the picture, the post was sponsored by Knock Out Watches (KO Watches), while the picture was captured in Malibu, California, as per the geotag.

Within three hours of going live, and as of the writing of this piece, the picture has amassed about 10,000 likes and over 860 comments which proves that the model is increasingly popular on the photo-sharing website.

Apart from Bri’s fans and followers, some of her fellow models also liked or commented on the snap. These included Natalia Garibotto, Hanah Giraldo and Krystle Lina, among others.

“You are killing it Bri. Love you,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“Why are you so hot?” wrote another.

Meanwhile fellow model Julien Marlon wrote that he wants Bri to send a direct message (DM) to him. In response, the model wrote that she misses him. Since fans always keep an eye on comments posted by fellow celebrities and models, Bri used the word “bro” for Julien to dispel potential misunderstandings.

Other fans, per usual, used words and phrases like “you are perfection,” “amazing body,” “incredible boobs,” “you are gorgeous,” and “goddess of beauty,” to praise the model.

Last week, Bri teased her fans with some topless pictures while sitting in a bathtub. The model wore nothing but her white lace panties and covered her breasts with her hands so as not to violate Instagram’s policy on nudity.

As of the writing of this piece, the picture has amassed more than 12,000 likes and over 200 comments where fans and followers drooled over the model’s hotness and showered her with compliments.

Hannah Palmer, Daniella Chavez, Emma Glover and Kara Lina also liked or commented on the picture to show support and appreciation.

Although Bri is predominately popular for her skin-baring picture on Instagram, she is also known for her fashion sense. As The Inquisitr previously noted, Bri wowed her fans in the beginning of the month by sharing a picture of herself where she could be seen wearing a beautiful sundress. This proves that whether Bri chooses to show skin or not, fans love to see her new pictures all the time.