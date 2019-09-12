‘RHOC’ Star Emily Simpson’s Husband Shane Takes The Bar Exam After Failing His First Test

Emily Simpson's husband was away from the family studying during production on Season 14.

Emily Simpson’s husband, Shane Simpson, was seen spending tons of time away from his family during The Real Housewives of Orange County as he studied for the bar exam but unfortunately, his hard work may not have paid off.

According to a report from Radar Online on September 10, Shane took and failed the bar exam in February and while he did take the test for a second time a while later, it is not yet been made public whether or not he passed. That said, the outlet made it clear that failing the bar exam is something that happens to the larger part of applicants.

To be exact, just 31.4 percent of applicants passed the California State bar exam in February.

As fans saw throughout the 14th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Emily and Shane experienced marital hardships during the season due to Shane being absent and at one point, Emily was seen getting frustrated as Shane refused to open up to her about taking the exam. As she pointed out, she’s also an attorney and knows first hand what he was going through.

Emily and Shane have been facing rumors of a divorce for the past two seasons due to Shane’s behavior on the show, as The Inquisitr recently reported, but during a recent interview, Emily revealed that after going through a rocky 14th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, she and Shane are now in a good place with one another.

Earlier this month, while speaking to TooFab, Emily said that she and her husband actually benefitted from watching themselves on the Bravo TV reality series. As she explained, seeing the way they interact with one another has been therapeutic for the two of them and has allowed Shane to realize that he’s not always self-aware.

“And to him, he’s like, ‘Well, I didn’t do anything wrong. I didn’t call you names. I didn’t yell at you.’ But I don’t think he grasped how dismissive or cold he could be until he was forced to watch himself. He’s really put effort into being completely different, and I have to give him credit for that. Definitely,” she explained.

Emily also said there are other sides to Shane that fans haven’t seen on the show.

To see more of Emily, Shane, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.