Colombian Fitness Model Ariana James Lowers Daisy Dukes To Expose Underwear In Racy Snap

Ariana James is setting Instagram on fire this week with one post hotter than the previous. On Wednesday, the Colombian fitness model took to the popular social media platform to do it once again as she shared a photo in which she is in a state of undress that exposes her underwear.

The snapshot shows Ariana outdoors in Santa Monica, California — as the geotag she included with her post shows. The fitness model is rocking a pair of Daisy Dukes, which is unbuttoned and half lowered onto her body, which exposes her underwear beneath. Ariana is wearing a pair of baby pink bottoms, whose side straps come up high on her frame while sitting lower at the front, in a way that helps accentuate her itty bitty waist and full, wide hips. The model teamed her underwear with a matching bra featuring spaghetti straps that go over her shoulders and a low-cut neckline that creates a V shape at the front. As indicated by the tag and caption she included with her photo, the underwear she is wearing is from Body Engineers, a brand for which she is an ambassador.

Ariana completed her sexy look with a black felt hat that gives adds a mysterious edge to the outfit.

The model is seen holding onto the back of her denim shorts as she looks at a point in the horizon to her left. Her lips are parted in a way that is both seductive and contemplative. Ariana is wearing her hair styled down as it cascades over her right shoulder.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Ariana shared with her 1.7 million Instagram followers — garnered more than 96,000 likes in under a day of being posted. The same time frame also attracted upwards of 950 comments to the photo, proving to be a hit. Users of the social media app who are fans of the South American stunner took to the comments section to praise her beauty and expression their admiration for the fitness guru.

“Inspiration 1000%,” one user raved in Spanish.

“Woww,” another fan chimed in, trailing the comment with a red heart and a heart eyes emoji.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Ariana recently took to her Instagram to share a photo of herself completely in the nude, which quickly became very popular. As of this writing, the post had racked up nearly 200,000 likes and more than 2,500 comments since being posted earlier this week.