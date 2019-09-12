Bella Hadid Goes Braless Under Vest In Gorgeous New Photo: ‘You Hear Me?

Another day, another stunning photo for model Bella Hadid.

As those who follow the brunette beauty on social media know, Bella is currently in New York City with the rest of her peers where she is attending New York Fashion Week. Over the past few days, the bombshell has shared a few photos of her runway walks with fans and each and every one of them has earned her a ton of attention. In the most recent double photo update that was shared with her fans, Bella looks smoking.

In the shot, Hadid poses in what appears to be the backseat of a car. She is photographed from the chest up and looks nothing short of stunning in a furry white vest that leaves little to be desired. The model wears the middle of the vest unzipped, going braless underneath and leaving pretty much nothing to the imagination.

Hadid’s face and hair look killer in the photo as well as she rocks a face full of makeup that comes complete with highlighter, bronzer, and sparkly lipgloss. She wears her short tresses down and slightly waved and covers part of her face with a pair of big, green sunglasses. The photo has only been live on her account for a short time but it’s already grabbed the attention of Hadid’s fans, racking up over 206,000 likes in addition to 800-plus comments.

Some fans commented on the post to let Hadid know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over her gorgeous outfit. A few other fans had no words for the photo and opted to comment with flame, heart, and heart-eye emoji instead.

“God she is absolute goals,” one fan commented with a flame emoji while tagging a friend.

“Ily so much baby bels, you’ll live in my heart forever,” another follower wrote with a black heart emoji.

“Yas qween we hear ya,” another wrote.

And this is not the first time that Hadid has left almost nothing to the imagination in a social media shot. Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Bella stunned in another NSFW photo. In the photo, the model cocked her head back and looked up into the sky while rocking a beautiful face of makeup. She wore her short locks down and waved while showing off an insane amount of cleavage in a sheer blouse that barely contained her assets. Like most of her photos do, this one earned Bella rave reviews with over 1.4 million likes and 4,000-plus comments.