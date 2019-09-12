Farrah Abraham Opens Up About Derek Underwood, Says He ‘Watches Over’ Daughter Sophia

Farrah Abraham was introduced to audiences on her Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On her episode, she found out that she was pregnant with her daughter, Sophia. However, Farrah revealed that her daughter’s father had tragically passed away in a car accident before their daughter was born. In a new interview with OK! Magazine, Farrah opened up about Derek and revealed that she believes he watches over their daughter.

“Yesterday I just felt like Derek was watching over Sophia and I know that her dad watches over her,” Farrah said.

Farrah went on to explain that she and Sophia visit with her grandparents on the day of Derek’s car accident.

“I’m just so blessed that I’ve had her dad and our relationship with his parents and everyone be first and foremost for them and for Sophia.”

Sophia is now 10-years-old and has the opportunity to travel the world with her mother. Recently, the mother and daughter were in Italy for the Venice Film Festival. They were photographed on the red carpet together, Farrah wearing a long golden gown and Sophia dressed in a yellow dress and gold sneakers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Farrah recently opened up about her parenting style and talked about balancing everything. She explained that, while she is “supportive” and “understanding,” she also has to set “boundaries” and has to make sure they are “serious and focused.”

Farrah opened up more about Derek and revealed that she sees him in their daughter.

“I see her dad in her every day. Sophia is so gorgeous. I’m just very proud of you. It’s going to make me cry. I love it. So much. It’s a happy cry.”

Although Farrah shared her life on the hit MTV reality show Teen Mom OG for nearly a decade, she left the franchise in 2017. These days, though, she has a lot going on. However, even though she is busy, she has opened up about potentially returning to the MTV show.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Farrah explained that if she were to return, she would want things “her way.”

Following her exit from the show, MTV added Cheyenne Floyd and Bristol Palin in her place. Palin shared her story for only one season, but Cheyenne remains on the show. Mackenzie McKee joined the show last season as a “guest mom,” but it is unclear if she will return for the new season. It is also unclear if Farrah Abraham will return.

For now, fans can follow Farrah on social media where she often updates fans about her life.