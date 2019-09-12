Louisa Johnson Turns Up The Heat In Skimpy Swimsuit

Louisa Johnson turned up the heat in her latest Instagram upload which sees the star in a skimpy swimsuit.

The blonde beauty looks radiant in a navy garment while she flashes a huge smile against a plain wall. The “Best Bevahiour” hitmaker is wearing neon-colored nail varnish and has her hair down and wavy. She is serving the ultimate beach babe look and appears to have opted for a more natural appearance. She’s rocking an over the shoulder pose while flaunting her booty to the camera. She looks as if she had caught some sun as her golden skin is glowing.

Within two hours, her post racked up over 31,000 likes, proving to be popular with her followers.

“You are stunning and yes am jealous lol. Just wanted to say, I read a post of yours months ago talking about the struggles and insecurities you have and honestly it was good to read about someone who looks the way you do and who has the life you have also has struggled as well, it proves that no matter what the outer shell is we are all the same inside, thank you for being you and real,” one heartfelt user wrote.

“Gorgeous. Simply stunning,” another shared with multiple eye-heart face emoji.

“You are so beautiful and inspiring,” a third mentioned.

“Soooo dammmm stunning,” a fourth fan commented.

“You look absolutely sensational. So so naturally beautiful,” a fifth follower insisted.

In 2015, Louisa rose to fame when she won the twelfth season of The X Factor in the U.K. She remains the youngest winner of the show at 17-years-old.

After her debut single, “Forever Young,” went top 10 straight after winning the show, she teamed up with British chart-toppers Clean Bandit on their single, “Tears.” To date, the single has sold over 600,000 copies in the U.K., and has been certified platinum, per BPI.

Loading...

Her singles — “So Good,” “Best Behaviour,” and “YES” featuring 2 Chains — have all helped her gain more than 1.4 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Her song “Ain’t Thinkin Bout You” with KREAM and Eden Prince is her most popular song at the moment on the app.

Since being crowned the winner, Johnson has parted ways with Simon Cowell’s record label Syco, which Metro noted.

Last month, she performed at Manchester Pride and described the experience as “insane.” She wore a revealing outfit and showed off her body in a black thong that was slightly covered by a bejeweled gold belt with multicolored metallic disks hanging off of it, which The Inquisitr reported.

To keep up with Louisa Johnson, follow her Instagram account.