Luann de Lesseps Reveals If She’s Still In Touch With Bethenny Frankel After She Quit ‘RHONY’

Luann de Lesseps is revealing where she stands with her former 'RHONY' co-star.

Has Luann de Lesseps spoken to Bethenny Frankel since her August 21 departure from The Real Housewives of New York City?

During an interview with Us Weekly magazine at the Most Stylish New Yorkers party at Cathédrale on Wednesday, September 11, de Lesseps admitted that it’s been “a minute” since she last spoke to Frankel and said she was completely stunned when she heard that Frankel wouldn’t be participating in Season 12.

“You know, we film a long season and then when we have our time off, we’re all doing our thing. I’m busy with my cabaret show, she’s busy with her things, doing great things with helping out in relief efforts,” de Lesseps revealed.

As fans of Frankel have likely seen, the star has been hard at work in The Bahamas since the island was ravaged by Hurricane Dorian earlier this month. For years, Frankel has been focusing on her humanitarianism efforts and whenever disaster strikes, she does her best to provide those in need with assistance.

As for de Lesseps, she has been busy spending time with her family and her co-stars and has recently been spotted taking in the sights of New York Fashion Week, where she and her co-stars were spotted filming together days ago.

As The Inquisitr reported, de Lesseps was joined by her co-stars, including Dorinda Medley, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, and Tinsley Mortimer at the Garo Sparo show and the Pamella Roland show on Tuesday.

At the end of last month, after appearing in a full-time role on eight of The Real Housewives of New York City‘s 11 seasons, Frankel confirmed she was leaving the show and preparing to embark on a new chapter in her life.

“It’s time to move on and focus on my daughter, my philanthropy and my production partnership with Mark Burnett, producing and starring in shows which represent a shift in the conversation for women,” she said in a statement.

Following the announcement, de Lesseps said she was in complete shock and never saw Frankel’s exit coming. That said, she added, she wishes her the best and hopes that one day she will decide to return to the show for a future season.

“Who else am I gonna spar with?” de Lesseps joked of the show’s future without Frankel.

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 is currently in production and expected to air on Bravo TV sometime next year. However, a premiere date has not yet been set.