Nicole Scherzinger’s Tight Black Top & Vibrant Red Pants Have Instagram In A Tizzy

Nicole Scherzinger’s latest look is flooring her fans.

Over the past few weeks, the black-haired beauty has been delighting fans with a wide range of photos while also promoting the new season of her show The Masked Singer. Prior to that, she had been spending a ton of time promoting her other show, Australia’s Got Talent, where she was serving as a judge. And in her most recent Instagram share, Nicole stunned at the premiere party of her show.

In the first photo in the series of two, the former Pussycat Dolls singer poses in front of a navy step and repeat with The Masked Singer logo just behind her. The 41-year-old looks nothing short of amazing in an insanely tight black shirt that she wears tucked into her vibrant red pants. The singer’s manicured nails are fully on display in the shot while she accessorizes her look with a pair of dangly earrings.

Scherzinger wears her long, dark locks pulled back in a low ponytail as well as a gorgeous face of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipstick. In the second photo in the deck, Nicole looks just as amazing as the first shot — only this time, she strikes a slightly different pose.

Since the photos went live on her account, they’ve earned Scherzinger a ton of attention with over 25,000 likes, in addition to 250-plus comments.

Some of Nicole’s fans commented on the post to let her know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her gorgeous figure. A few other fans had no words and opted to comment with emoji instead.

“Really beautiful my dear Nicole,” one follower raved with a series of kissy-face emoji.

“Love this look,” another gushed with a few flame emoji.

“She always looks amazing…,” one more Instagram user wrote.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Nicole sizzled in another gorgeous outfit in New York City, where she attended the Tory Burch fashion show. In the shot, Nicole appeared front and center. Scherzy looked right into the camera for the photo-op and wore a slight smile on her face as well as some gorgeous makeup that included blush, eyeliner, lipgloss, mascara, and highlighter. She accessorized the look with a red hat and wore her long, dark locks in a side-braid as a few loose pieces of hair fell around her face. Only Nicole’s upper half was visible in the image, but she looked nothing short of stunning in a white maxi dress.

So far, the post has racked up over 56,000 likes and well over 300 comments.