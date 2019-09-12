Venezuelan Bombshell Astrid Bavaresco Shows Off Pert Derriere In Barely-There Bikini

Astrid Bavaresco is in “Throwback Thursday” mood with her most recent Instagram update, which awarded the opportunity to reminisce about a recent trip she embarked on. On September 12, the Venezuelan bombshell and reality TV star took to the popular social media platform to share a snapshot in which she dons a barely-there bikini that puts her pert derriere fully on display, to the delight of her fans.

In the photo, the former WAGS Miami star is posing with her back to the camera in front of a towering rock formation in the famous reservoir Lake Powell on the border between Utah and Arizona, as the geotag she included with her post indicates. The TV personality — who was born in Venezuela and raised in Miami — is rocking a light blue two-piece bathing suit that consists of a pair of thong bikini bottoms that sit high on her frame, which helps contrast her voluptuous lower body with her slender waist, while leaving most of her backside exposed.

Bavaresco is standing with both of her arms stretched above her head throwing peace signs. In addition, her legs are apart as she kicks her hit to one side, in a pose that further accentuates her curves of her body. The camera captures her from a distance, causing an interesting visual effect in which Bavaresco almost blends in with her surroundings.

The reality TV star is wearing her dark tresses styled down in natural, loose waves that cascade onto her hair, reaching all the way down to her lower back.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Bavaresco shared with her 135,000 Instagram followers — had garnered more than 1,400 likes in just a couple of hours of being posted. The same time frame brought in nearly 50 comments to the photo, as well. Users of the social media app who are fans of the South American bombshell took to the comments section to praise her killer physique and to share their admiration for her.

“Helloooooo Gorgeous,” one user chimed in, trailing the comment with a couple of birthday cake and fire emoji.

Loading...

“Sooooooooooooo [fire emoji],” another fan raved, also adding another string of emoji depicting hands raised and heart eyes smiley.

“STOP IT NOW,” a third fan added, also adding a string of heart eyes emoji after the words.

Bavaresco starred in WAGS Miami back in 2017, which is the same season Claudia Sampedro — who is also known as the “Cuban Kim Kardashian”, as The Inquisitr has previously reported.