Vicki Gunvalson Reveals Which Former Housewife She Wants To Return To ‘RHOC’

Find out which cast member Vicki Gunvalson wants back on 'RHOC.'

Vicki Gunvalson appeared on Tuesday night’s episode of Andy Cohen’s late-night talk show, Watch What Happens Live, and during the appearance, she was asked about which of her former Real Housewives of Orange County stars she’d like to see come back to the show.

After first joking that she would like to pick herself following her unexpected demotion to a “friend” role earlier this year, Gunvalson revealed it was Jeana Keough, an original cast member of the show, who she wants to return.

“Oh God, who? I can’t pick me,” she said, according to a September 11 report from All About the Real Housewives.

“I still liked Jeana,” she continued. “Because you know what? We’re around the same age, we have kids the same age, we have a lot of history. I just talked to her last night. I wasn’t really close friends with a lot of the other ones, I wasn’t.”

Keough appeared on The Real Housewives of Orange County in a full-time role for the show’s first five seasons before taking on a “friend” role ahead of Season 6. While Gunvalson and Keough remained close for the majority of Keough’s time on the show, Keough didn’t reprise her “friend” role for Season 7. Instead, she appeared only in a cameo role and later appeared in a series of addition cameo roles during Seasons 10 through 12.

While Gunvalson is currently starring on the show in a “friend” role, she’s been a big part of the promotion of the new episodes and has appeared on a number of talk shows, including The Jerry O Show, in recent weeks.

During a 2016 interview on Oprah: Where Are They Now, Keough opened up about her exit from The Real Housewives of Orange County, revealing that the drama surrounding Gunvalson and her now-ex-boyfriend, Brooks Ayers, gave her all the reason she needed to walk away.

“I quit the show because it became not so favorable for me,” Keough joked, via E! News. “I felt like it kind of saved my soul a little bit because Vicki is so sad. How she’s portrayed and how her boyfriend’s portrayed and I would never want to be that sad.”

As The Inquisitr recently reported, Gunvalson is now in a much better place as she prepares for her upcoming wedding to fiancé Steve Lodge, who proposed to her in April.

To see more of Gunvalson and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.