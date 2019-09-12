‘Sports Illustrated’ Knockout Kate Bock Sizzles In White Swimsuit & Tied T-Shirt

Kate Bock is sizzling in her most recent Instagram update.

As those who follow the model on social media know, Bock regularly shows off her amazing figure for fans in a wide range of outfits that show off her perfect figure. Currently, the blond-haired beauty is in New York City for Fashion Week and she has been sharing a ton of stunning shots from the event on her page. But in one of her more recent images that were shared, Bock let fans know that with all the work she has been doing lately, she’s just ready for a lazy Sunday.

In the gorgeous new series of images, Bock shows off the body that made her famous. In the first photo in the series of two, the Sports Illustrated bombshell leans against a clear-colored balcony while striking a pose. In the shot, she looks down while wearing her long locks curled. It appears as though Bock is wearing just a little bit of subtle makeup in the snapshot.

Her amazing figure is on full display for fans while clad in a sexy white swimsuit that shows off her amazing legs. Kate completes the look with a white graphic t-shirt on top that she wears tied on the side. The next image in the series of two shows Bock clad in the same sexy ensemble — only this time, she is striking a slightly different pose.

The photo has only been live on her account for a short time but it’s already earning the stunner a ton of attention from fans. So far, the photo has garnered over 6,000 likes, in addition to 80-plus comments. Some followers took to the photo to let Bock know she looks like a knockout while many others raved over her killer figure. A few others commented on the caption of the photo and let Bock know that she deserves time off.

“Talk about easy on the eyes,” one follower commented.

“Extremely breathtaking beautiful,” another gushed with a flame and heart-eye emoji.

Loading...

“Looks like you have been pretty busy. You deserve to have a lazy Sunday-Time to relax,” another wrote.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Bock attended a gala in the Big Apple to support a foundation that aims to stop human trafficking. She shared a series of photos from the gorgeous event and her amazing figure was on full display in a curve-hugging black sequined dress that showed off killer stems. She completed the look with a pair of high, strappy black heels. Not surprisingly, that post also earned her rave reviews from fans.