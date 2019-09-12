Former ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Farrah Abraham Hints At New Romance: ‘I’m The Happiest I’ve Ever Been’

Farrah Abraham recently opened up to Radar Online and hinted at a romantic relationship blossoming. The mom-of-one has been quiet about her dating life and she explained that she likes to keep it “private.”

“I’m proud of the one I’ve been talking to for a little bit. I love my dating life in private. I’m the happiest I’ve ever been. Living my best life,” she said.

Farrah didn’t give any details about the potential romance and fans shouldn’t expect to hear anything from any potential boyfriends. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the former Teen Mom OG star recently revealed that anyone she dates needs to sign a nondisclosure agreement. Farrah explained that she “doesn’t take chances” when it comes to dating and that she takes it “very seriously.”

Although she may be dating again, she isn’t in any hurry to get married. She explained to Radar that she isn’t in “any rush.”

“I’m not in a rush to have a family. I don’t need to get married. I’m sound being an independent chick.”

Farrah Abraham was originally introduced to audiences on her Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On her episode, she found out she was pregnant with her daughter, Sophia. Her daughter’s father tragically passed away before Farrah gave birth. Following the success of 16 and Pregnant, Farrah went on to share her life on Teen Mom OG. She joined Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, and Catelynn Lowell on the series.

Although she was one of the original cast members on the show, she left in 2017. Following her exit, Cheyenne Floyd and Bristol Palin were added to the cast. Bristol left after sharing her story for one season, but Cheyenne is still sharing her story on the show.

Interestingly, Farrah recently said that she would be willing to return to Teen Mom OG if Cheyenne were let go. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Farrah slammed Cheyenne in a recent interview and said that “no one knows Cheyenne is on the show.”

On the most recent season of Teen Mom OG. Mackenzie McKee was added as a guest star alongside the series regulars. She shared her story for a few episodes and attended the reunion special. It is unclear if Mackenzie will be asked back for another season or if Farrah will make a return in the future.

While waiting for the new season of Teen Mom OG, fans can tune in to all-new episodes of Teen Mom 2, which air Tuesday nights on MTV.