Miley Cyrus’ Hot Mom, Tish, Dances Around In Low-Cut Top On Instagram

Miley Cyrus’ mother, Tish Cyrus, is proving that her kids may get the music gene from her as well as her husband, Billy Ray. On Wednesday night, the family’s matriarch took to her Instagram account to post a fun and flirty video of herself dancing around with her hubby.

In the clips, Tish is seen sporting an olive green tank top, which showcases her ample cleavage and toned arms. Tish begins her story by revealing that Billy Ray is jamming out on his guitar as music plays in the background. Behind the singer is a flag with a marijuana leaf on it, as The Inquistir reports that the family is an advocate for the drug. After showing him do his thing, she turns the camera around on herself and begins to sing and dance.

Tish jumps around and moves in close to Billy Ray as they both sing and snuggle up in the adorable video. Tish rocks a natural makeup look, which includes darkened eyebrows, long lashes, pink blush on her cheeks, and nude lips. She also wears her long, blonde hair up in a messy bun on top of her head and leaves her bangs down to frame her face.

Mama Cyrus also accessorizes her look by sporting multiple gold chains and pendants around her neck as she has a great time rocking out with her “Achy Breaky Heart”-singing husband.

Tish opened up about her marriage to Billy Ray back in 2017 when she claimed that their relationship has not always been easy.

The pair have announced their decision to divorce twice in the past, in 2010 and in 2013. However, they’ve gotten back together before officially ending their marriage both times.

Loading...

“I think a lot of people, when you go through struggles and difficult times, that people throw in the towel a little too easy, and I think that any relationship — whether it’s marriage or family, it doesn’t matter — it’s you truly do have to take care of it and nurture and really work hard at relationships,” she told Bravo.

“Our family is everything to me, my kids, and I’m proud of the family and the relationship and how hard we’ve worked. We’ve publicly gone through stuff and made it work. And I’m so glad that we did, ’cause our family so strong and so amazing. I’m blessed,” Tish added.

Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus got married back in 1993. They share three children together — Miley, Noah, and Braison. Billy Ray also adopted Tish’s older children — Brandi and Trace — from her first marriage to Baxter Neal Helson. In addition, Billy Ray has a son named Christopher Cody, whom he shares with former girlfriend Kristin Luckey. Christopher was born just six months before Miley.